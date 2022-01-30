John M. Crisp: Biden deserves more credit and support

During the summer of 2020, candidate Joe Biden was not the first choice of many liberals, or even the second or third choice. He was too old, too establishment, too moderate, too inarticulate or too gaffe-prone. He looked more like the Democratic Party’s past than its future.

But whether he was the only Democrat who could have beaten Donald Trump or not, he was the one who did. And for that everyone should be grateful. If our republic survives, history will regard the election of 2020 as the point of crisis that saved democracy in America and, perhaps, in the world.

I realize that more than 70 million citizens do not share this sentiment. At present, the price of admission into the good graces of one of our major political parties is the denial of the legitimacy of Biden’s presidency. To be a good Republican these days requires accepting the lie that drives the party’s leader: the 2020 election was a fraud and Donald Trump must be reinstated in 2024.