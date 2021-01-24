John M. Crisp: Unity and healing are not essential to democracy

The party of law and order had a confounding take on the attempted coup at the Capitol on Jan. 6. The party’s leader, Donald J. Trump, called the agents of this unlawfulness and disorder “very special” people and “patriots.” In fact, he loves them.

Republican rank and file registered disapproval of the insurrection, but showed little interest in holding to account the man on whose account the riot occurred.

Without Trump there simply would have been no insurrection. Nobody put this better than the third-highest-ranking House Republican, Liz Cheney, who, breaking ranks, said:

“The president of the United States summoned this mob, assembled the mob and lit the flame of this attack. Everything that followed was his doing. None of this would have happened without the president … There has never been a greater betrayal by a president of the United States of his office and his oath to the Constitution.”

Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy agreed: “The president bears responsibility for Wednesday’s attack on Congress by mob rioters.” Of course. And yet all but 10 of the Republican representatives in the House voted to give Trump a pass on the riot that would never have happened without him.