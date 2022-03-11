John Micek: GOP finally gets religion on democracy

Take House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

During a recent appearance on “Fox & Friends,” the chamber’s top Republican criticized President Biden for dragging his feet on providing military assistance to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

“The challenge that we have is, it’s the actions that we could have done before from this administration to make sure today wasn’t happening,” McCarthy told the network. “We could have supplied the weapons to Ukraine. They’re not asking for American troops, they’re just asking for the ability to fight.”

McCarthy also noted that Ukraine has been “outgunned” by Russia and said that “we could have deterred this from ever happening.”

McCarthy had no such reservations, however, about Trump, as journalist Aaron Rupar notes. The GOP House leader, who’s been working diligently to purge his conference of all Trump apostates “staunchly opposed Trump’s impeachment for using military aide (sic) to extort Ukraine,” Rupar recently observed on Twitter.