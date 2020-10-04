John R. Wester: The danger of partisan judicial races in North Carolina

The judges on our ballots tend to draw little notice, especially this fall as we face deep political divisions and the tragedy of COVID-19. Our current judicial elections hold high significance, however, even on the numbers alone. On the 2016 ballot, only one seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court was open. This November’s ballot displays three open seats (out of seven) for the Supreme Court and five open seats (out of 15) for the Court of Appeals. The term for each judge we elect is eight years.

Were Paul Revere riding through North Carolina today, he might well be warning: “The ads are coming! The ads are coming!” Advertisements for statewide judicial races will hit the airwaves and social media outlets any day now. Candidates and so-called “dark-money” groups spent nearly $3.5 million on television ads in 2016 for one seat on the North Carolina Supreme Court. The source of this funding was largely undisclosed. Will we know the sources of the funding, sure to be higher, in this November’s election?