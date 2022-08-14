John Spangler, M.D.: A sad vote against affordable drugs

Last week, North Carolina Sens. Thom Tillis and Richard Burr voted against a cap of $35 a month for the price of insulin for patients with diabetes.

What a dishonor for our state.

No matter what your political persuasion is, that’s really hard on many North Carolinians with diabetes.

Perhaps they hadn’t read the story I told in these pages in April 2018 about the struggles of one of my patients to pay for her insulin.

Ms. Smith (not her real name) was forced to choose between buying her insulin to control her diabetes and feeding her boys.

“Dr. Spangler, I couldn’t afford that long-acting insulin, Lantus,” she told me.

“Even with that discount coupon, it costs $250 for a month. I have to buy groceries for my boys and pay rent and utilities. Most months I don’t have enough to get my medicines.

“So that’s why my blood sugar is 320 today.”

With a lot of effort, we eventually found a less expensive, though less effective, insulin option which is shorter acting. It’s also less convenient, requiring up to three shots a day.

For a working mom like Ms. Smith — she works in a takeout restaurant — extra insulin shots can be difficult to schedule during a busy shift.

She needed the longer-acting insulin that requires one injection daily to fit her schedule. Without that, her diabetes was still difficult to control.

And the less-effective option was still not cheap.

Sens. Tillis and Burr: Insulin is expensive and getting more so with time.

According to Goodrx.com, the average retail price for insulin rose 54% from 2014 to 2019.

Forbes magazine wrote in 2021 that “newer versions of insulin retail for between $175 and $300 a vial.” Some patients need three vials a month, “a substantial monthly cost burden.”

With many patients not able to pay these costs, “(R)oughly a quarter of diabetic patients dependent on insulin skimp or even skip doses altogether,” Forbes noted.

Which is exactly what Ms. Smith has had to do.

But our senators not only let their constituents down by voting against insulin price caps. Tillis and Burr also stood against a major tool to lower costs of other prescription drugs.

In the same insulin-capping bill, the Senate passed via budget reconciliation the ability for Medicare to negotiate with drug companies the price of prescription drugs. This hugely popular legislation passed, but without one Republican vote (Vice President Harris broke the 50-50 Democrat/Republican tie).

Again, a stain upon our state.

(Sadly, the cap on insulin price was eventually forced out of the bill for non-Medicare enrollees.)

Republicans counter that allowing Medicare to negotiate costs of drugs — while beneficial for enrollees — would hinder research, development and innovation by the pharmaceutical industry.

But other nations such as France, Germany and the United Kingdom have substantially less expensive drugs because they negotiate prices with drug companies.

Has innovation suffered in those countries?

Hardly.

France, for example, has an innovation fund paid for by savings from negotiated drug costs and by using generic drugs that are cheaper but biologically similar in what they do.

Germany is the home of BioNTech, the originator of the Pfizer COVID-19 messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine.

BioNTech has developed other innovative therapies based on mRNA. This molecule makes a person’s cells produce therapeutic proteins to stimulate the immune system to fight cancer — or to make antibodies against dangerous viruses (e.g., vaccines).

I encounter the problem of high drug costs every day in my family medicine clinic.

Need a medication to stop abusing heroin? Sorry, your insurance doesn’t cover it, and the drug retails at $336 a month.

Have high cholesterol that has not sufficiently improved on pills like statins? Too bad, the new cholesterol-lowering injection, Repatha, is about $600 retail, and the prior authorization by your insurance was denied.

Repatha works wondrously in lowering your LDL, the “bad” type of cholesterol that causes vascular disease.

But good luck battling your risk of heart attack or stroke without this great tool.

It is so difficult to get necessary medications for our patients that we employ a number of full-time pharmacy technicians who do nothing but process insurance prior authorizations all day.

While we sometimes are able to get patients the medications they need, many times we are not. On these latter occasions, the patient has to choose between essential medication and falling behind on rent.

Or the light bill.

Or the water bill.

Or between controlling high blood sugar — and feeding growing boys.