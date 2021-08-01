John Spangler, M.D.: Can’t we all just get vaccinated?

My siblings and I loved to swim. We craved nothing more than spending a whole hot summer day at our local pool, Hamilton Lakes in Greensboro. I have lots of memories of those days.
I loved the smell of the chlorinated water and its liquid sky-blueness.
We’d eat a lunch of hot dogs and fries from the pool’s snack bar. I loved those aromas as well, wafting from shallow to deep end.
My first time on the high diving board was something of a disaster — for my pride, that is.
I had climbed the high dive, walked the plank and ... couldn’t force myself to jump in.
Ignobly, I turned around and climbed down, forcing three or four kids behind me on the ladder also to climb down.
But I made up for it by learning to swim really well.
All of my siblings at one time or another swam competitively. My brother Tom swam through high school at Grimsley. He contributed to Coach Bob Sawyer’s decade of state swimming championships for the Whirlies.
And that was before Grimsley got a pool.
Another clear memory? Hearing from my mother the terror which existed during her younger years about swimming and swimming pools.
It was summed up in one terrifying word: polio.
She had friends who succumbed to this paralytic illness.
But I also remember my mom telling me about the relief the whole nation felt when polio vaccines were finally developed and made widely available.
There was a sense of national pride, she said, that the country had developed not one, but two polio vaccines: the Salk and the Sabin varieties.
This past year, I remember my own relief about a terrible disease, COVID-19, after getting my two shots.
It was as if a weight had been lifted from my shoulders.
That was January and February of this year. Many people I knew were clamoring to get vaccinated.
It was like a reprieve, as if everything would be all right now. As if this one big thing has been taken care of.
But that feeling is beginning to evaporate with the more aggressive and contagious delta variant of COVID spreading like fire. With so many people who have not gotten their shots, the vaccinated among us now could get COVID, though it would be a milder case.
Even worse, unvaccinated individuals risk being infected with a severe disease that could kill them.
As I am writing this, more than two-thirds (63%) of daily new cases in North Carolina counties over the past week could be explained by five things, two of which are the percentage of residents who are fully vaccinated and the percentage of a county’s Trump vote in 2020. (The remaining three are a county’s median income, the percentage of residents who attended college and the county’s population).
I know this because I personally did the math.
But here’s the thing: A county’s vaccination rate predicts a decrease in new COVID cases while a county’s support for Trump predicts an increase in new COVID cases.
That is a statement of fact, not politics.
Another statement of fact which I calculated? North Carolina’s Trump counties are 23% less likely to be fully vaccinated.
These factual statements have at least one major political implication — or maybe not a political implication so much as a personal one: Will we as individuals allow our political beliefs to determine if our communities get sicker by staying unvaccinated? Or will we look at facts to make that decision?
Vaccines save lives. Virtually all patients currently in the hospital with COVID and virtually all recent COVID deaths are occurring among unvaccinated individuals.
And that’s not all.
The Global Reference Group on Children, a child advocacy organization, has shown that for every 15 adults who die of COVID, 10 children out of 10,000 are left without a caregiver such as a parent or guardian.
That’s seven orphans in Guilford County and three orphans in Forsyth County.
Time is short. The delta variant spreads fast, especially during vigorous activities such as playing in the pool.
As with polio, it’s now our children who are also at risk of getting COVID by simply doing summer things they love.
Splashing each other, swim racing, playing Marco Polo.
And since most new deaths are occurring in the age range from 20 to 45 years old, the age of parents with small kids, more of our children are at risk of being orphaned.
How many more of those playful children in the pool will be left bereft of caring loved ones? How many more of us will get sick?
For their sakes, can’t we all get vaccinated?