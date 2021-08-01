John Spangler, M.D.: Can’t we all just get vaccinated?

She had friends who succumbed to this paralytic illness.

But I also remember my mom telling me about the relief the whole nation felt when polio vaccines were finally developed and made widely available.

There was a sense of national pride, she said, that the country had developed not one, but two polio vaccines: the Salk and the Sabin varieties.

This past year, I remember my own relief about a terrible disease, COVID-19, after getting my two shots.

It was as if a weight had been lifted from my shoulders.

That was January and February of this year. Many people I knew were clamoring to get vaccinated.

It was like a reprieve, as if everything would be all right now. As if this one big thing has been taken care of.

But that feeling is beginning to evaporate with the more aggressive and contagious delta variant of COVID spreading like fire. With so many people who have not gotten their shots, the vaccinated among us now could get COVID, though it would be a milder case.

Even worse, unvaccinated individuals risk being infected with a severe disease that could kill them.