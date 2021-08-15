John Spangler, M.D.: Come out of the bomb shelter

I explained it this way to one of my patients, a car mechanic who was hesitant to get the COVID shot because it was “developed so fast it can’t be safe.”

“Billy,” I told him, “it’s like the Ford F-150 engine and chassis for pickup trucks and vans. Let’s pretend all that existed was the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Then suddenly someone had the idea that if we put a van body on the F-150 base, we can make a very strong van. Boy that would be a fast way to invent a van!

“The COVID vaccine ‘base’ had been developed for years, just like the F-150 engine and chassis for pickup trucks. It was developed for other viral vaccines.

“Someone realized that all that was needed was COVID parts to invent a van ... to make a new vaccine. So the vehicle for the COVID shot actually has been around for years, just like the F-150 engine and chassis. The vaccine wasn’t made too fast. It’s not really new.”

As the world mourns the thousands killed by the A-bomb in Japan 76 years ago, we also mourn 4 million dead from the coronavirus.

Fortunately, the FDA will soon approve the COVID-19 vaccines, our protection against this explosive germ.

And no, the FDA is not the Deep State.