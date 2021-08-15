John Spangler, M.D.: Come out of the bomb shelter

In the midst of a viral calamity that has killed about 4 million people globally, the world recently remembered the 76th anniversary of the dropping of atomic bombs on Hiroshima (Aug. 6, 1945) and Nagasaki (Aug. 9, 1945).
It was a sobering reminder of what humanity can wreak on humanity. All told, at least 140,000 people died, and generations have lived with the literal fallout of those horrible, scorching radioactive blasts.
Cancers, birth defects, untimely deaths. One shudders to think what those two hellish days were like to live through — and the days and months and years to follow.
When I was 12, my best friend, Ned, lived in a house in my Hamilton Lakes neighborhood in Greensboro that had a bomb shelter. It was supposed to somehow allow families to live through a nuclear attack.
As if anything could protect any human from the residual radiation, even if an underground bunker protected you against the initial blast.
Back then we had our own conspiracy theories. We were convinced that because Greensboro had the gasoline tank farm on I-40 near the airport, our city was at the top of the list for any Soviet atomic strikes.
Ned and I and often his brother Jeff would spend Friday nights down in the bomb shelter. We’d stay up until 10:30 p.m., which seemed late to us, watching “The Brady Bunch,” “The Partridge Family,” “Room 222,” “The Odd Couple” and “Love American Style.”
Sometimes we’d watch “Mission Impossible.” Rarely would we watch Sonny and Cher.
Then we’d open the bomb shelter hatch and climb down a 15-foot ladder to the cozy, if not a little bit eerie, cement and steel cave buried in their backyard. It smelled musty and dank with strong hints of the burning candles we used for light.
We didn’t trust the government to protect us.
And yet we trusted the government in many other potential deadly matters.
I-40, for example, was part of President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System. We trusted the government enough that it was safe to travel on — which Ned, Jeff and I did several times a year when his parents drove us to Montreat near Black Mountain to spend a high-country getaway.
Trust no one?
There’s a lot of government mistrust these days. “They’re not here to help you.” “You can’t trust them.” “They are the enemy.”
And there are still rampant conspiracy theories.
Like the one where COVID-19 vaccination is a government plot to either magnetize you or inject you with microchips so Bill Gates can help the Deep State keep an eye on you.
Public health has become a dirty word — or at least a malevolent phrase. The county and state and federal health departments are all part of the Deep State, you see. They want to control you.
Well, I’m living proof that the health department is not the Deep State.
After medical school and my internship, I did a preventive medicine residency at Johns Hopkins in Baltimore.
Part of that time I spent working in the Maryland state health department. We were anything but the Deep State. Mostly, we dug through county health records looking for foodborne outbreaks of infectious diseases which we would then investigate to find the common source and eradicate it.
I think most people are glad that health departments stamp out food epidemics of the diarrheal diseases salmonella, shigella and campylobacter. For vulnerable people these can be deadly.
Once when traveling in South America, I contracted campylobacter likely from contaminated water. It was feverish, painful and horrible; I’ll spare you the details.
And now health departments are working — shall we say feverishly? — to prevent another febrile, painful and horrible disease that usually has respiratory symptoms, sometimes profound gastrointestinal symptoms — and too frequently the ultimate symptom of death.
How did we get to where public health became the enemy?
I’m not the enemy
I’ll repeat. I was public health. We were not the Deep State.
I’m now a family doctor. I am not and never was the enemy.
I did, however, work for three months under Dr. Anthony Fauci, the now-famous head Director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. He’s a nice guy, believe me.
I worked on pertussis or whooping cough vaccines at his NIH shop.
I’ve been inside The Buildings. There is no bunker. There is no Deep State.
We simply were working to make a better pertussis vaccine.
I’ve had patients with whooping cough. They’d get paroxysms of coughing which they could not stop. They couldn’t keep food down, the cough was so wracking and severe. They’d become short of breath. They’d get a fever. They’d lose weight. Sometimes they’d die.
Years in the making
Sound familiar? COVID causes these same symptoms.
Yet there is a vaccine that scientists have spent years developing — that is to say, developing the vehicle by which virus protein machinery (machinery for one COVID protein for example) gets into our cells.
Let me say that again: This vehicle, this vaccine, has been years in the making. All this vehicle needed was the addition of a few virus machine parts.
I explained it this way to one of my patients, a car mechanic who was hesitant to get the COVID shot because it was “developed so fast it can’t be safe.”
“Billy,” I told him, “it’s like the Ford F-150 engine and chassis for pickup trucks and vans. Let’s pretend all that existed was the Ford F-150 pickup truck. Then suddenly someone had the idea that if we put a van body on the F-150 base, we can make a very strong van. Boy that would be a fast way to invent a van!
“The COVID vaccine ‘base’ had been developed for years, just like the F-150 engine and chassis for pickup trucks. It was developed for other viral vaccines.
“Someone realized that all that was needed was COVID parts to invent a van ... to make a new vaccine. So the vehicle for the COVID shot actually has been around for years, just like the F-150 engine and chassis. The vaccine wasn’t made too fast. It’s not really new.”
As the world mourns the thousands killed by the A-bomb in Japan 76 years ago, we also mourn 4 million dead from the coronavirus.
Fortunately, the FDA will soon approve the COVID-19 vaccines, our protection against this explosive germ.
And no, the FDA is not the Deep State.
And the F-150 van — the shot containing coronavirus protein equipment — is not made to inject you with silicon chips to monitor you.