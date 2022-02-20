John Spangler, M.D.: Pandemic affects us the same — and differently

Unless I am paying cash and they say: “We have a loose change shortage. Round up to avoid change?” Which to me sounds like “WEFF AFFLES NG SORTGE. ROOD IP AVA CHIF?”

Even worse, there’s plexiglass between me and the clerk.

So I might have to have that repeated three or four times and still not understand even with the clerk’s mask down. If the store is loud enough, I sometimes ask them to write it down.

After that one minute of this turnip-y back and forth, I say a two-letter word: “Up.”

I always round up since the extra change goes to the food bank.

Sometimes, as I leave, a deep-voiced person in line behind me might say to the checkout clerk, “Dementia! He should go back to the group home! Schheeesh!”

I can hear deep voices.

In many ways, the pandemic affects all of us the same.

For those like me with hearing loss, it affects us differently.