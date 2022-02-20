John Spangler, M.D.: Pandemic affects us the same — and differently

The pandemic affects all of us the same, and some of us very differently.
I started losing my hearing in my 20s and the decline has been progressive.
It’s not a surprise. My great-grandfather, my grandmother, my mother, two of my siblings, three maternal first cousins and two of my children have the same issue. Genetically we call that autosomal dominant inheritance. It hits every generation.
But knowing its inherited pattern of course does not help me day to day, especially with masks so ubiquitous during COVID.
“Credit or debit?” the salesperson asks me in the noisy restaurant, wearing a mask.
“Take-out,” I reply.
She looks puzzled and I know I mis-guessed.
I put as much effort as possible into listening to her as she repeats the question.
“Oh, so sorry, credit. Thank you,” I say, being as solicitous and nice as I can be.
“Name for the order?” she asks.
“I’m sorry, could you please repeat that?” I ask.
“NAAMME FFORR THEEE OORRRDDERR” she repeats very slowly, obviously annoyed.
The line behind me is getting longer and the socially distanced man who is next impatiently shifts his weight from one foot to the other.
“I’m so sorry, could you pull your mask down; I still can’t understand you,” I say, this time pointing to my hearing aids.
She pulls down her mask and repeats her question slowly and loudly. With her mask down I don’t need her to be either slow or loud since the combination of consonants and lip-reading communicate the question to me perfectly. (But I appreciate the effort!)
“Oh! Name for order?” I repeat out of habit.
I always repeat the question just asked to make sure I’ve understood. Looking at me like a turnip that rolled off the truck, she sullenly nods.
“John,” I say.
She puts her mask back on.
“TUUN NEITYEFUHT,” she says.
I never ask for a repeat on price. The LED display on the cash register is eye level, reading $10.98. To end our misery, I just pay, hoping that most of the time I am not overcharged.
In fact, I usually do not need to know the amount; I just put my credit card chip into the payment pad.
Unless I am paying cash and they say: “We have a loose change shortage. Round up to avoid change?” Which to me sounds like “WEFF AFFLES NG SORTGE. ROOD IP AVA CHIF?”
Even worse, there’s plexiglass between me and the clerk.
So I might have to have that repeated three or four times and still not understand even with the clerk’s mask down. If the store is loud enough, I sometimes ask them to write it down.
After that one minute of this turnip-y back and forth, I say a two-letter word: “Up.”
I always round up since the extra change goes to the food bank.
Sometimes, as I leave, a deep-voiced person in line behind me might say to the checkout clerk, “Dementia! He should go back to the group home! Schheeesh!”
I can hear deep voices.
In many ways, the pandemic affects all of us the same.
For those like me with hearing loss, it affects us differently.
As a family physician, I am a huge advocate of mask-wearing, despite the difficulties it raises. It slashes transmission rates by 70%. But in the early days of the pandemic, mask-wearing was becoming much politicized.
In my exam room the patient and I both wear masks.
“Mafa dentist week,” my patient, Tim, says behind his mask.
Sometimes I will simply stop and try to figure out in my mind what the patient just said by piecing the vowels and consonants together.
“So, you went to the dentist this week? Did you use the prophylactic antibiotic beforehand?” I will incorrectly guess.
“No, Mafa dentist week,” he will repeat again.
“I’m sorry, Tim, could you repeat what you said again?” I ask.
Tim, my patient of 20 years, knows I have hearing loss. He quickly grasps the situation and pulls down his mask.
“My father died this week.”
Despite how close we are I feel badly that I had so completely misunderstood Tim as he told me something so important and personal. We continue the visit without his mask.
This scenario repeats itself with the next patient, perhaps made worse by my tiny typo.
“Fullal lamatasion cona bawal sallah me toola cona sole sanda cola,” Mrs. Jones will say before I have even pulled her chart up on the computer.
Now I am doubly disadvantaged. I was focusing on retyping in my password when she told me something important through her mask.
“I’m so sorry, Mrs. Jones, I had to put in my password twice. And I couldn’t understand you through your mask. Do you mind if you take it off?”
Yet when I see Alex next, I can completely understand his deep voice.
“John, I need refills on my cholesterol pill,” he says.
“OK, let me do that real quick,” I say as I type.
“Done. How else can I help you?”
My struggle repeats itself everywhere. I see Chip at the gym.
“Fumoal annolesoulse!” he will say.
I just wave and walk on, slipping my barcode badge under the reader to sign out as I leave.
If only speech were barcoded and my ears were red lasers.
In my neighborhood have I become a less friendly neighbor?
“Tona chala songrala?” Eva will call out.
I just wave and walk on. Hidden behind my mask, I exaggerate my smile to its friendliest.
“Shondlak wella gola gittal sna,” Steve tells me, making small talk as we both walk down the hall to get coffee.
“I’m sorry, Steve, I can’t hear you with your mask on,” I remind him. Steve has hearing loss too, so he immediately gets it.
He’ll happily pull his mask down and say, “Sounds like we’re going to get a little snow!”
How great it would be to hear him clearly when he first asks and simply say, “Sure does!”
And then, my last appointment of the afternoon, Debbie shows up with a mask that has a rectangular hole cut at the level of the mouth, with clear plastic sealing off virus expulsion as she talks.
“Hi, John, hope you are well!” she says as I greet her, making both eye contact and lip-reading contact.
Bless her!
She made this mask herself because she knows I have hearing loss. We have struggled through masked conversations together recently. This is a follow-up visit.
Debbie is the compliment to my struggles. With perfect hearing, she is one of the few who intuits what it’s like to have hearing loss in an era of surgical masks. She’s different uniquely, my speech and hearing champion.