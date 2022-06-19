John W. Thompson and Kevin J. Strom, Ph.D.: A crucial step for policing: Rethinking 911 call responses

Advocates for police reform are calling to change the scope of police duties and to take officers off 911 calls involving mental health, substance abuse and homelessness. Joining that call for reform: the police.

What must come next is a candid discussion and research-informed approach to policing and police reform that focuses on achieving our common purpose: safe and healthy communities.

Uncompromising slogans such as “law and order” or “defund the police” undermine serious efforts to better align public safety resources to meet community needs. The reality is that public safety and policing are far more complex than any single catchphrase. The discussion around better aligning public safety resources with community needs requires a more nuanced approach.

For example, local policymakers across the country are trying to rescope the role of law enforcement in responding to certain 911 calls, such as loud music complaints, minor traffic incidents or reports of persons acting erratically. These sorts of issues don’t necessarily need a police response. Diverting these emergency calls to other professional resources can help protect people in our most vulnerable communities while preserving a police response for high-risk scenarios. This rethinking of policing shows how public safety and police accountability aren’t in conflict — in fact, they’re compatible.

Promising models already exist that show how the community, local elected officials, behavioral health providers and law enforcement officials can work together to achieve both of these goals. Just look at Greensboro.

The city has implemented a Behavioral Health Response Team that pairs a mental health professional with officers to respond to individuals in crisis. A Homeless Outreach Team consists of officers dedicated to proactively responding to the needs of the unsheltered in our city. The city also has been working with a diverse team of researchers and mental health professionals to improve how 911 calls define, document and track mental health-related calls.

These reforms have been conducted in collaboration with other cities as part of a grassroots effort known as the “Carolina Cohort of Cities,” with support from the philanthropic organization Arnold Ventures and nonprofit research institute RTI International. The project has analyzed data to better understand the problems at hand; consulted the evidence base; inventoried available resources at the city and county level; developed cross-disciplinary and cross-agency teams; and helped cities, like Greensboro, create plans for implementation and ongoing refinement.

The overall goal of these efforts is to implement long-term and sustainable improvements for our communities. To ensure they meet this goal, practitioners and researchers are collaborating to evaluate what is being done and also determine how the programs can be improved.

In addition to evaluating how to respond to and serve people in need, we are also reviewing our response to some of the most common types of 911 calls. Greensboro has found that more than 95% of alarm calls for commercial properties are false alarms and, in most instances, do not require an officer responding with lights and sirens.

As law enforcement professionals and researchers, we have an obligation to keep the public informed about the reforms we are making and why. Similarly, policymakers need to understand that rescoping our responses to align with community need and resources is not “defunding” the police — this is about optimizing our shared resources to achieve the mutual goal of improved public safety. Data and research, not rhetoric, should be guiding the conversation.

We need to reevaluate how, as a nation, we are linking 911 callers with the right responders and allocating resources for treatment and sustainable after-care. Implementing alternative responses to individuals in crisis will be impactful if people have access to treatment and support after their acute crisis has been addressed by our first responders.

It’s time that we stop arguing over slogans and focus on the issues that we all agree matter. Rethinking what happens after we take 911 emergency calls should mean systematically and apolitically aligning our public safety resources with community needs in order to truly help those in the greatest need.

John W. Thompson is deputy chief of the Greensboro Police Department. Kevin J. Strom, Ph.D., is director of the Center for Policing Research and Investigative Science, RTI International.