Jon Guze: It’s time to amend the Emergency Management Act

Thankfully, the yearlong, statewide lockdown imposed by Gov. Roy Cooper appears to be finally coming to an end, but that doesn’t mean something similar can’t happen again.

What if another “novel” virus threatens the world with illness and death?

What if Cooper or some other governor decides climate change is an emergency requiring an extreme response?

Are we prepared to spend another year, or even longer, unable to travel and earn a living? Unable to attend church or spend time with our aged relatives? Unable to send our children to school?

Are we prepared to again curtail our lives and derail our livelihoods, all on the orders of a single person? It’s time to say no.

No individual should have the power to deprive so many people of so much liberty for such a long time. That’s why the North Carolina Constitution assigns the power to make legally enforceable rules of conduct to the General Assembly, 170 legislators representing both political parties and all regions of the state.