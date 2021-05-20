Jon Hardister and Cecil Brockman : A way to help students make up lost ground

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, we were all thrown out of our concept of “normal.” However, we did our best to rise to the challenge. We stayed at home. We canceled plans. We socially distanced. We baked bread. We masked. We Zoomed. We lost. We mourned.

For students, parents and educators, the pandemic was monumentally disruptive to the school year. Teachers made the most of virtual learning and hybrid models, but even with their great work, students struggled and fell behind. On three of four end-of-course subjects, a higher percentage of students was not proficient compared to last school year. At the start of the most recent school year, three quarters of third graders were not proficient in reading. And in a notably troubling development, enrollment this year is down 4.4% — or roughly 63,000 students — compared to last year. As policy makers, it is imperative that we do not allow these students to be left behind permanently.

If the pandemic has taught us anything, it is that every family can use a little relief when tough times hit. The CARES Act and the American Rescue Plan both put money in the pockets of American families to make sure they could weather the storm. Now we seek to do something similar with our Student Success Program — with an eye specifically toward education.