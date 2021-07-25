Jonathon Podolsky: Is Guilford College on track to recovery? Yes ... and no.

Financially stressed Guilford College shocked many last fall when its president at the time, Carol Moore, announced drastic changes to the college without sufficient input from the Guilford community.
Since those contentious and unsettled times, Guilford has hit fundraising goals and chosen a new interim president who has made some positive changes. Yet, a closer look shows that there are fundamental, underlying problems that still haven’t been reckoned with. Why does this matter?
Liberal arts colleges are facing internal and external threats including a national decrease in the number of 18- to 22-year-olds who attend. Small, unique colleges without huge endowments have a razor-thin margin for error. The greater Greensboro area — and the country as a whole — will be diminished if we lose exceptional colleges that offer life-changing opportunities for students who find their niche there.
Colleges that don’t deal robustly with core issues arrive at existential crises that can quickly become insurmountable. For over two years, I have been an activist, writer and researcher in save-college movements for schools listed in the book “Colleges that Change Lives.” I also worked early on as an adviser to Save Guilford, a group formed to fight the cuts and restore Quaker processes that had been integral at Guilford. Through a deep dive into various schools and stakeholder groups in crisis, I’ve learned about the tectonic forces at work that may not be evident to a casual observer. Here is what we should be worried about with Guilford:
Leadership
Last fall, the faculty’s historic vote of no-confidence included the term “board leadership,” which I interpret as the board chair and perhaps a few other top board leaders. Such rebukes are rare in higher education in general, and this was a particularly overwhelming vote (93% in favor). It was also the first in Guilford’s 183-year history, yet board resignations have not been forthcoming. Ed Winslow is not only the chairman of the Board of Trustees but also a member of the advisory group for the presidential selection committee and on the selection committee itself.
Picture this: You are an exceptional leader in higher education, and you may have already proven yourself over the years in positions such as dean, provost vice president or interim president. Now you are ready to apply for presidential openings.
Would you give up your current role, decline other opportunities and perhaps move across the country for a job at a college with a board chair that has already received a vote of no confidence by more than nine out of 10 of those who best know his work?
As long as Guilford continues to gloss over failed leadership, prospective presidents will know that it is not ready to make a radical change. Guilford is seeking a permanent president, but unfortunately, a stellar candidate is unlikely to come until the college has shown more transparency and receptivity to transformation. The job listing doesn’t mention that they’ll need an exceptional leader who can turn around the college. It also doesn’t mention fundraising, which is critical because it may take years for enrollment levels to bounce back if the experience of other colleges is a guide. Higher fundraising is crucial to compensate until the ship rights itself.
Some of the wealthiest donors will likely remain on the sidelines until a college has a solid business plan, a few trustee resignations, an excellent president and a more vital vision for the future — and begins to show a track record of effective execution of that vision.
Administration’s narrative
Explanations given by senior administration at a town hall and in a three-part article posted online by the college imply that previous attempts to attract more students were wise moves, with the pandemic creating a temporary impediment. This narrative deflects attention from failed leadership evidenced by the resignation of two presidents and the vote of no confidence. In addition, working groups created due to pressure from alumni were a tacit admission that previous steps, such as the Guilford Edge initiative, were not sufficient to turn around enrollment. Likewise, infrastructure investments caused a debt problem that could have been avoided by leveling with the community about the crisis and increasing fundraising instead of borrowing. So why not just admit to (and learn from) the major mistakes of the past?
Facing the problem
I have observed that colleges in crisis exhibit specific patterns, especially hiding problems from the public and avoiding accountability. Presidents and boards assume that if they let the public know how bad things are, it will become a self-fulfilling prophecy by causing fewer donors to contribute and fewer students to enroll, starting a death spiral. This fear appears stronger at Guilford than at other colleges. I have heard various alumni leaders express: “Guilford can’t survive bad press.” Unfortunately, this fear and secrecy prevents much-needed scrutiny.
At Guilford, staff are often afraid to speak out. The Guilfordian mentions that at the Day of Testimony last spring, “several voiced hesitancy to speak during the event because of the threat of retaliation from the board in the form of pay cuts or firings.”
There is also a policy requiring pre-approval of protests (which predated the pandemic), silencing student voices. This stifling is counterproductive because silenced discourse pushes people away. People are attracted to a community where members can speak their minds openly. In addition, unelected, self-perpetuating boards run colleges, therefore, student protests, faculty votes, scrutiny by the media and fundraising by independent alumni groups are essential for enabling course correction in extreme circumstances.
Transformation requires real inclusion
The trustee-led working groups are not sufficient to move Guilford forward. The college needs to tap into the collective genius of its entire community, not just those few hand-picked by the administration or unelected alumni from Save Guilford. This “collective genius” likely includes some readers of this publication; the alliances between Guilford and the greater Greensboro community have been integral over the years. But are these alliances thriving now? It doesn’t appear that way. I believe the college needs a series of events that would build upon the energizing work begun at an event last spring called the Day of Testimony. Ideally, these events should be promoted by the college, — led by a new president — occur after leadership change on the board, include all stakeholder groups and happen weekly.
Conclusion
Colleges in trouble frequently overspend on consultants, attorneys, top-heavy administration and physical infrastructure improvements as a strategy for increasing enrollment rather than deepening and clarifying what makes their school unique. Meanwhile, they become out of touch, get in over their heads, eschew transparency and shared governance and fail to engage with all the stakeholder groups to develop solutions fully. They also are not honest with their community, hiding the depth of crisis until a sudden bombshell announcement of draconian cuts or closure.
Colleges that thrive after facing an existential crisis change direction in all those categories. Despite some good progress and a good interim leader, Guilford is not doing most of what it needs to turn things around. Additional severe cuts aren’t off the table, as revealed by the board’s letter of intent sent to college employees on April 29.
These concerns add up to one thing: The struggle to save Guilford is far from over.