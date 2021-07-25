Jonathon Podolsky: Is Guilford College on track to recovery? Yes ... and no.

Leadership

Last fall, the faculty’s historic vote of no-confidence included the term “board leadership,” which I interpret as the board chair and perhaps a few other top board leaders. Such rebukes are rare in higher education in general, and this was a particularly overwhelming vote (93% in favor). It was also the first in Guilford’s 183-year history, yet board resignations have not been forthcoming. Ed Winslow is not only the chairman of the Board of Trustees but also a member of the advisory group for the presidential selection committee and on the selection committee itself.

Picture this: You are an exceptional leader in higher education, and you may have already proven yourself over the years in positions such as dean, provost vice president or interim president. Now you are ready to apply for presidential openings.

Would you give up your current role, decline other opportunities and perhaps move across the country for a job at a college with a board chair that has already received a vote of no confidence by more than nine out of 10 of those who best know his work?