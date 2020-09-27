Joseph Graves Jr.: Good genes, bad science and worse policies

On Sept. 19, President Donald Trump told supporters at one of his campaign rallies, “You have good genes, you know that, right? You have good genes. A lot of it is about the genes, isn’t it, don't you believe? The racehorse theory. You think we’re so different? You have good genes in Minnesota.”
Trump never explained to the crowd what he meant by “good genes.” However, given the location of the rally, in Bemidji, Minn., and his past statements on the subject, we're provided a clue.
He appears to have been referring to specific ancestry (Northern European) and various talents. In the past, he has implied his allegiance to eugenics with statements such as: “Maybe it’s just something you have; you have the winning gene. Frankly, it would be wonderful if you could develop it, but I’m not so sure you can. You know I’m proud to have that German blood, there’s no question about it. Great stuff.”
In this statement he equates European ancestry with good genes. The historical connection to this kind of thinking is clear. The race theorists of Nazi Germany, such as Alfred Rosenberg and Eugen Fisher, felt this way as well. Maybe this is why President Trump said that when white supremacists marched in the “Unite the Right Rally” in Charlottesville, Va., in August 2017 that there were “good people on both sides.” The world has already seen where this type of thinking leads, with more than 6 million slaughtered in Europe. The Imperial Empire of Japan justified the more than 30 million they murdered in World War II under the mantra of being the "Master race of Asia."
Made in the USA
However, what most people don’t know is that the theory behind the eugenics atrocities of the Nazis and Empire of Japan was not developed by them. Scientists in the Western democracies conceived these ideas. They thought their work was bettering the “white race.”
Authoritarian regimes have always had close ties to genetic theories of talent. This ideology works well for them, as it is a convenient trope to explain why some people are wealthy and comfortable while others suffer poverty and disenfranchisement. The logic goes that if the game is fair, then one’s ability determines the outcome.
Nikola Jokíc and Lebron James are stars in the NBA not because the game was rigged to favor them; it is the result of their hard work and talent. Trump would have you believe that their athleticism is simply the result of their genes.
The science doesn’t support that. The heritability (the degree that offspring resemble parents) for elite athletes is between 30-80%. This means that genes contribute on the low end, 30% of the outcome, and on the high end, 80%. The remainder of the outcome (between 70% and 20%) is determined by the environment.
However, most people are not elite athletes, so the heritability of athletic ability in regular people is much, much lower. Indeed, one recent study using the most modern genome wide-association tools found no genetic difference between elite athletes and regular people.
Genetically smart?
Of course, athletics makes the best case for a genetic contribution to success. For intelligence the estimated genetic contribution varies from 0.50-0.80. However, there are serious problems with the way these estimates are made in humans. They rely on a correlation between the performance of identical versus fraternal twins. Thus, we suspect that all of these estimates in humans are overestimates and they very much depend upon the environmental conditions under which the traits were measured.
There are different estimates for specific components such as verbal aptitude (0.7), mathematical aptitude (0.30) and spelling aptitude (0.50). However when we attempt to localize specific genes that might determine an individual’s intelligence (however defined) those studies show that these genes contribute roughly 1% of the variation in the trait. This means that amorphous genetic and environmental influences account for the other 99% of the variation. The results for personality traits are very similar.
The complexity of the genetics of talent also demonstrates the fallacy of thinking that any group of humans (socially defined as race) is genetically predisposed to have greater athleticism, intelligence or better personalities than others.
A whitewashing
Thus, when Trump refers to "the good genes" of his supporters he is really falling back on one of the most insidious supports of white supremacy, the false belief in the innate superiority of the white race. It is unclear whether Trump thinks this superiority evolved or results from an act of special creation. It doesn’t matter because both the evolutionary and religious claims of white superiority are just different ways of supporting a patent lie. Whether it’s either bad science or bad religion, they get you to the same place: that one group of people should hold social and economic power in American society (either by the anonymous forces of natural selection and genetic drift, or by divine will).
Both rely on the idea that an individual’s position in society results from their individual characteristics, as opposed to structural forces that privilege some and discriminate against others. With the formula in place, there is no reason to evaluate and redress social factors that prevent equality of opportunity. Indeed, the Trump administration wants to whitewash American history so that our students never learn about the history of institutional racism. He has called for the formation of a high-level commission to develop a “pro-American” history curriculum and threatened to remove federal funding from California for its possible inclusion of The New York Times “1619 Project,” about the legacy and impact of slavery, in its curriculum.
We should all be concerned when the president of the United States feels comfortable spouting such ideas. The country seems to have followed his leadership in this regard. The resurgence of white supremacy in America has been observed by the analysis of individual and group racial attitudes that are more freely expressed on the internet. As well, over the last decade there have been ongoing and intensifying racist incidents on college campuses throughout the U.S.
Troubling trend
Finally, there is growing evidence that white supremacy has grown in the military and that little is being done by commanders to stop this.
Of course, the most glaring examples during the Trump presidency have been the shootings of Breonna Taylor, Armaud Arbery, George Floyd and Jacob Blake. The president has gone so far as to defend Kyle Rittenhouse, the vigilante who is accused of shooting two protesters in Kenosha, Wis.
I see a disturbing pattern here: the use of cloaked racial rhetoric to disguise authoritarianism. This pattern, if unchecked, threatens the very existence of democracy in the United States. The greatest irony of this is that Trump’s base, which is predominantly composed of white working-class individuals, are those who suffer the most from his policies, such as his opposition to universal health care. Probably his most glaring failure in this regard was his delay in acting to check the spread of the coronavirus.
America is now at a crossroads. Will we act to preserve democracy?
While I think it matters which candidate wins the coming election, we will still need to act to check the growing authoritarianism in American politics and its association with white supremacy. The triumph of this ideology has happened before. My father, who landed on Utah Beach, along with millions of other Americans, fought to bring down racial tyranny in Europe. At that time, America was the arsenal of democracy.
However, if democracy falls here, there will be no one to rescue us.
