Joseph Graves Jr.: Good genes, bad science and worse policies

Genetically smart?

Of course, athletics makes the best case for a genetic contribution to success. For intelligence the estimated genetic contribution varies from 0.50-0.80. However, there are serious problems with the way these estimates are made in humans. They rely on a correlation between the performance of identical versus fraternal twins. Thus, we suspect that all of these estimates in humans are overestimates and they very much depend upon the environmental conditions under which the traits were measured.

There are different estimates for specific components such as verbal aptitude (0.7), mathematical aptitude (0.30) and spelling aptitude (0.50). However when we attempt to localize specific genes that might determine an individual’s intelligence (however defined) those studies show that these genes contribute roughly 1% of the variation in the trait. This means that amorphous genetic and environmental influences account for the other 99% of the variation. The results for personality traits are very similar.

The complexity of the genetics of talent also demonstrates the fallacy of thinking that any group of humans (socially defined as race) is genetically predisposed to have greater athleticism, intelligence or better personalities than others.

A whitewashing