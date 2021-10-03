Joseph Graves Jr.: Let’s make America scientific again

In 1716, an enslaved person named Onesimus explained to the Puritan minister Cotton Mather that inoculation could be used to prevent the spread of smallpox. These early attempts at vaccination were crude, using material from the pustules of infected individuals to prepare the immune systems of uninfected persons to fight off the disease.

Because the viruses were not attenuated (weakened or killed), patients often developed serious disease, and some died. The use of inoculation in the New England colonies was highly controversial because no one understood how infectious disease worked, and thus could not design effective methods to control it.

Viral epidemics were common in the early life of our nation. The yellow fever epidemic of 1793 killed 5,000 of the 50,000 residents of Philadelphia in a few months (then the nation’s capital). Shortly after the turn of the 20th century the great influenza pandemic of 1917-1924 killed approximately 100 million people worldwide.

Our understanding of viral disease was in its infancy and political concerns stood in the way of controlling the spread of the disease. The name “Spanish flu” for the 1917 H1N1 influenza is incorrect. It is most likely that this strain first appeared in Kansas, and was spread across the U.S. as Woodrow Wilson mobilized the Army to go abroad to fight in Europe.