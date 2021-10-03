Joseph Graves Jr.: Let’s make America scientific again

In 1716, an enslaved person named Onesimus explained to the Puritan minister Cotton Mather that inoculation could be used to prevent the spread of smallpox. These early attempts at vaccination were crude, using material from the pustules of infected individuals to prepare the immune systems of uninfected persons to fight off the disease.
Because the viruses were not attenuated (weakened or killed), patients often developed serious disease, and some died. The use of inoculation in the New England colonies was highly controversial because no one understood how infectious disease worked, and thus could not design effective methods to control it.
Viral epidemics were common in the early life of our nation. The yellow fever epidemic of 1793 killed 5,000 of the 50,000 residents of Philadelphia in a few months (then the nation’s capital). Shortly after the turn of the 20th century the great influenza pandemic of 1917-1924 killed approximately 100 million people worldwide.
Our understanding of viral disease was in its infancy and political concerns stood in the way of controlling the spread of the disease. The name “Spanish flu” for the 1917 H1N1 influenza is incorrect. It is most likely that this strain first appeared in Kansas, and was spread across the U.S. as Woodrow Wilson mobilized the Army to go abroad to fight in Europe.
In September of 1918, a massive Liberty Loan parade was scheduled in Philadelphia even as influenza already was raging at the naval yards. Doctors, infectious medicine specialists and public health experts urged that the parade be canceled. Yet, Dr. Wilmer Krusen, a political appointee with no expertise in public health, allowed the parade to go forward. Ten days later, the epidemic exploded from a few hundred civilian cases to hundreds of thousands. Eventually, 12,000 Philadelphians would die from this epidemic.
1918 outbreak spurs new sense of urgency
If there was an upside of the great influenza pandemic, it convinced the nation of an urgent need for national standards in medical training and it spurred greater development of the modern research universities. The science of vaccination was greatly accelerated and has resulted in the control of six major viral diseases: smallpox, yellow fever, polio, measles, mumps and rubella. Vaccination has saved more lives than the use of antibiotics. Indeed, only the availability of safe water has done more to prevent disease and save lives.
In the later portion of the 20th century our understanding of molecular biology skyrocketed, enabling the growth of biotechnology. This in turn led to better methods of designing vaccines. New technology utilized our improved understanding of molecular biology and immunology to design vaccines that utilized only a portion of the virus structure to generate an immune response. This was the principle behind the Pfizer and Moderna SARS-COV-2 vaccines that utilize the genetic code of the virus’ spike protein to make copies of it within our cells to stimulate an immune response.
While some were skeptical concerning the short time needed to develop and test these vaccines, I was not. Gigantic scientific and technological strides had been made in vaccine design and production in the first two decades of the 21st century. The dedicated scientists and technicians who produced these vaccines should be considered international heroes.
More advances, but less trust
So why were only 53.5% of eligible North Carolinians fully vaccinated as of Sept. 23? Ironically, as the scientific capacity of the U.S. grew at unprecedented rates, public distrust of some scientific disciplines also grew. False claims about vaccination were accelerated by the discredited Wakefield study of 1998. This study claimed that measles, mumps and rubella vaccines caused autism stimulated a global anti-vaccination movement. Other fears about vaccination persist in Black and brown communities due to the sad legacy of medical experimentation and neglect in these groups. These ideas were already in place before the global outbreak of SARS-COV-2 in 2020.
Probably the single most important impediment to widespread COVID vaccination was the presidential administration of Donald Trump. Early on in the pandemic Trump insisted that COVID wasn’t dangerous, refused to practice sound public health practices in his own White House, and never implemented a coherent national strategy to prevent the spread of the virus. This behavior flew in the face of the fact that Operation Warp Speed, which fostered the development of the current COVID vaccines in record time, was initiated by his administration. The genie he unleashed is still hampering efforts to increase vaccination rates across the country. Now even Trump is being booed at his rallies when he attempts to convince his supporters to get vaccinated!
Political affiliation, not fears about the science, is one of the strongest indicators of whether a person will ever choose to take a COVID vaccine.
Now as the Biden administration attempts to implement policies that can slow the spread of the virus (mask mandates, social distancing, increased vaccination rates), various Republican governors are threatening to take legal action in the name of “freedom.”
In short, people are confusing freedom with license. One has the freedom of speech, but you are not free to yell out “fire” in a crowded theater. Nor should you be free to spread ridiculous and false reports concerning vaccines (e.g., Nicki Minaj’s COVID testicles claim). These kinds of irresponsible actions will cost even more lives, as America has now passed 678,000 deaths (more than the influenza pandemic of 1918).
We are not yet out of the COVID woods
Finally, we are far from out of danger in the COVID pandemic. In fact, we are literally watching microbial evolution unfold.
The SARS-COV-2 virus has only recently “learned” how to infect humans. When the virus first entered our species, it was causing severe illness and death in the very old and persons who had underlying conditions. The H1N1 influenza of 1917 showed a similar behavior, but by 1918 the virus was able to infect and kill across all age groups, going on to kill in excess of 100 million persons worldwide. We have evidence that SARS-COV-2 is evolving that capability as the delta variant is more capable of infecting people of younger ages (including school-age children).
The “mu” variant has been identified as a variant of concern by the World Health Organization. It is only a matter of time before this variant enters the U.S. All viruses evolve with an inherent tradeoff between their ability to infect (transmissibility) and their ability to replicate within their host (virulence). There is no guarantee which of these traits will win out in the case of SARS-COV-2.
The bottom line: So long as there is a reservoir of unvaccinated people, the capacity of the virus to evolve will be unabated. Thus we could end up with a SARS-COV-2 variant that can infect and kill across all age groups if we do not get this pandemic under control. This will require aggressive public health measures (vaccination, social distancing, mask wearing) within the U.S. and internationally.
Unfortunately, in this nation, the only impediment to implementing these measures is the ignorance and selfishness of individuals who care more about perceived slights against their individual liberties than the lives of their families and neighbors. The only thing that can end the COVID threat is the scientific knowledge and medical infrastructure that this nation has built over the last century.
If we want to make this nation truly great, we need to listen to the science and implement it in ways that meet the needs of all our communities.