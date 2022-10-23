Joseph Graves: Operation Rolling Thunder has always been a bad idea

Across my career I have been called upon to explain various forms of numerical fallacies associated with structural racism. My experience with numerical subterfuges used to attempt to cover up overt racism left me overwhelmed by the explanation offered by the Spartanburg County, S.C., deputies for their traffic stop and K-9 search of a chartered bus carrying students of historically Black Shaw University to a conference in Atlanta on Oct. 5.

The rationale given for the stop was that the bus was “swerving.” Without video of the incident we have no evidence that the operation of the bus was in any way concerning or dangerous enough to require a traffic stop. Furthermore, even if that claim were true, one could reasonably expect that an appropriate action by law enforcement would have been to give the driver of the vehicle a Breathalyzer or some other test of his or her sobriety. (In the end, the driver was given a warning ticket for “improper lane use.”)

However, what ensued was a search of the vehicle with drug-sniffing dogs.

After the incident was criticized by Shaw University’s president, Dr. Paulette Dillard, the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office revealed that the stop had been part of a weekendlong attempt to interdict drugs passing through the county entitled: “Operation Rolling Thunder.” Some of you may recognize that name from the Vietnam War. Operation Rolling Thunder was a sustained aerial bombardment conducted by the U.S. 7th Air Force and the Republic of Vietnam Air Force of North Vietnam from March 1965-November 1968. It cost 1,054 Americans captured, wounded or killed; and an estimated 20,000 North Vietnamese Army, but between 30,000-182,000 civilian, lives. One has to ask, of all possible titles for this attempt to reduce the flow of drugs through the county, why such a catastrophic name was chosen? People often reveal their intent with their words.

By the numbers

In response to the criticisms raised against the Spartanburg traffic stop, the sheriff’s office released the following citation numbers in an attempt to defuse claims of racial profiling:

White: 315.

Black: 308.

Hispanic: 125.

Other: 55.

This, of course, is the number of citations issued, not the number of traffic stops made. However, if this is meant to be an argument against racial profiling in the citations made, it fails.

On the surface it might seem that the number of citations given to whites and Blacks are roughly equal, and both are greater than the number given to Hispanics. However, if we consider the distribution of the population of South Carolina by socially defined race and ethnicity, the citations given by race/ethnicity are much higher than expected by chance alone. The 2020 census shows the following numbers for South Carolina:

White: 3,243,442.

Black: 1,280,531.

Hispanic: 352,838.

So, based on their percentages within the state, we would expected by chance alone only 122 Black and 13.6 Hispanic citations. Thus, the number of citations given is greater than 2.5 times what it should have been for Black people and close to 10 times what it should have been for Hispanic motorists. These calculations assume that the number of traffic stops was proportional to the state’s population, but we were provided no data on this. It also assumes that citizens without regard to their race/ethnicity are equally likely to commit crimes. With regard to the latter claim, we know that is true in reference to drug-related crimes. The difference in conviction and incarceration results from various aspects of structural racism within the criminal justice system, as opposed to any group of people being more likely to commit such offenses.

Racial profiling

In addition, we can demonstrate that racial profiling does occur with regards to traffic stops. There is data that has examined traffic stops in the Carolinas by race. A study that examined 20 million traffic stops across decades in North Carolina showed a pattern of more aggressive targeting of Black youth, despite the fact that the stops were not justified by differential crime rates among those youths as compared to whites.

This pattern is not limited to the former Confederate states; it is illustrated in racial profiling policies such as “stop and frisk” laws across the nation (see our discussion of this in “Racism, “Not Race” (Columbia University Press, 2022), a book I co-authored with Alan H. Goodman). The result of racial profiling in policing, and structural racism in American society has created not only record incarceration rates, but ratios of Black-to-white incarceration of greater than 7-to-1 in the 21st century. To put that in perspective, consider the fact that, during the height of Jim Crow, the ratio was only 3-to-1.

The bigger picture

There is also a greater issue at play here than just the misdirected traffic stop that racially targeted and traumatized the Shaw students. That issue is the mistaken thinking that we can succeed at controlling drug use in America via “Rolling Thunder”-type efforts. The war on drugs is just as wrongheaded in its conception as the war against the Vietnamese.

To his credit, President Biden has recognized this in part by pardoning individuals convicted of simple marijuana possession under federal law (roughly 6,500 people from 1992-2021). In “Racism, Not Race” we argued that we should pardon all individuals (federal, state and local) convicted of nonviolent drug-related charges.

However, to achieve that we must go deeper as a society and address drug epidemics by their root causes, such as the growing alienation that growing numbers of people are experiencing as our society no longer offers them a path to prosperity. Does anyone really think that the murder rates of Black youth on the South Side of Chicago would exceed 30 per 10,000 people per year if these neighborhoods were populated by fully employed persons working in well-paying jobs?

Similarly, the opioid epidemic, which differentially impacted white Americans, was driven by the loss of employment opportunities in rural communities as well as the Rust Belt (see discussions in Jonathan Wetzel’s “Dying of Whiteness,” 2019, and Beth Macy’s “Dopesick,” 2018). The poor reasoning of the Spartanburg police’s “Rolling Thunder” campaign only covers up the deeper cancer at the center of American social life.

In Chapter 14 of “A Voice in the Wilderness” (Basic Books, 2022), I ask Americans to rethink the rights we will guarantee to all our people. In short, I ask us to implement real social justice and this includes a quality education, meaningful employment, a country without racism, police who represent the diversity of this nation, and policing policy that is not at war with the American people.