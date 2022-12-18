Joseph Graves: Racial preferences: Fallacy and anecdote versus science and data

In George Will’s Dec. 1 column, “The absurdity of racial grievance groups,” he claims that the U.S. government is massively awarding lucrative contracts and subsidies based upon racial preferences. The preferences he objects to are those associated with affirmative action programs, specifically those redressing centuries of racial discrimination against nonwhites.

Will further argues that this problem results from the use of “almost comically arbitrary racial categories.” For example, a man in Washington state tried to use a DNA ancestry test showing that he had 4% sub-Saharan ancestry to classify his business as a minority enterprise.

Will attempts to take the moral high ground in his argument against affirmative action. However, he forgets that America’s behavior towards nonwhites while colored by law, has been, for most of our history, immoral. The government supported and encouraged slavery and the seizure of Native American land. It relocated Native Americans to reservations and enforced laws meant to track and return escaped slaves. Even after slavery ended it allowed Jim Crow in the South and redlining in the North.

In my book “The Race Myth” (2004), I demonstrate that the vast majority of federal and state government actions throughout our history actually have benefited persons of European descent. Further, Will’s claim about the lucrative federal programs differentially benefiting nonwhites collapses upon examination of the data.

By the numbers

In 2019 the U.S. Census Bureau estimated there were only 134,567 Black-owned businesses in the U.S. employing more than one person. In 2016, the same agency estimated the total number of businesses in the U.S. employing more than one person was 7.7 million. This means that, at most, 1% of businesses in the U.S. employing more than one person are owned by Black persons, though 11% of the population is Black.

Furthermore, real wealth is not generated by small businesses; rather it is derived from ownership of large industries, such as banks, automobile companies, tech firms, retailers, and chemical/pharmaceutical companies. Few of these are owned by Blacks. This disparity in the ownership of business and industry has resulted in the median wealth of white Americans in 2014 estimated at $161,400 compared to only $10,400 for Black Americans.

So, if government has been giving racial preferences to Black Americans to help them advance economically it has done a terrible job of it!

Furthermore, anyone familiar with how capitalism works in the age of monopoly recognizes that such programs (even if well-intentioned) could never change the distribution of wealth in a society. In short, the rich’s competitive advantage due to their command of vastly greater capital will keep making them richer and the poor dramatically poorer.

Race is a contrivance

Will further argues that affirmative action programs are compromised because membership in any American racial category is arbitrary. He bases this claim upon Professor David Bernstein’s recent book: “Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classifications in America.” Will calls this potentially “the most consequential book of the year.” However, Bernstein isn’t saying anything new. He simply recounts things that other scholars have been saying for more than 100 years. That is, that America’s racial categories are socially defined.

The system of racial definition in the U.S. has never been based in biological science. After all, why should a person who shares equal parts African and European ancestry be classified as Black?

What’s more, these social definitions were designed to benefit persons of European descent (see “Racism, Not Race: Answers to Frequently Asked Questions,” 2022). The process began very early in the British colonies of North America. There, laws separated Africans from European indentured servants, made Africans slaves for life and ensured that the the children of enslaved Africans would be slaves, and thus incapable of inheriting any property.

Racial categories evolve

The first U.S. census (1790) recorded only the following categories: free white males, free white females, all other free persons and slaves. In 1840 the census counted only: free white persons, free colored persons and slaves.

In 1890, with the end of slavery and the increased immigration of persons from Asia, the categories were: white, Black, mulatto, quadroon, cctoroon, Chinese, Japanese and Indian. The categories mulatto, quadroon and octoroon referred to a person who was ½ Black and white, ¼ Black and ¾ white, ⅛ Black and ⅞ white.

The modern census uses the following categories: white, Black, American Indian/Alaska Native, Asian and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander. These all require origins in “the original peoples” of Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia or the Pacific Islands. The problem with this system is obvious. It never states, as the Louisiana law of 1970 did, how much ancestry from a given category keeps you as a member of that category.

Thus Tiger Woods, could qualify as Black white, or Asian under this scheme. However, the Census Bureau recognizes that these categories have no scientific or anthropological validity.

The lack of recognition of the character and history of the social definitions of race lie at the very heart of the confused thinking of George Will and David Bernstein. Their assault on affirmative action is rooted in the idea that America should be “race neutral” in the application of its policies because modern science states that there are no biological races.

The problem here is that the social processes of colonialism, racism and slavery were not prefaced on the existence of biological races. Racists invented their own categories and gave them a pseudoscientific biological reality. Will and Bernstein imply that the lack of Black wealth in America does not result from historical and ongoing racial discrimination, but rather inherent deficiencies in the biological Black race. Of course, neither of them would say this out loud, but the only logical conclusion of their argument is that if the system is fair, then the failure of Black and brown people within it must lie within the people themselves.

On the contrary I argue that there is an abundance of historical and sociological evidence demonstrating the ongoing nature of injustice in America based upon socially defined race. While more and more corporations are beginning to recognize the business argument for diversity, government affirmative action policies are still required.

This is because, quite frankly, left to themselves both the private and public sectors will implement only the practices that they are rewarded for. Without affirmatve action, societies still mired in racist beliefs will never advance to social justice.