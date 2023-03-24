Contrary to popular thought, a frog placed in tepid water whose temperature is gradually increased will jump out rather than boil to death. Good for frogs.

Their behavior seems much better suited to the long-term survival of their species than ours. That's because human brains tend to resist making changes that are good for us, particularly in times of turmoil. Humans often cling to outmoded social and cultural norms, even if these are based upon superstition, logical fallacies, distortions of truth and even outright lies.

Compassion and reason should drive our collective decisions. Unfortunately, this has never been true. When our nation began, not all people were considered to be human. Even women of European descent were denied the same rights to control their destinies as men. LGBTQ-plus people where despised, forced to deny their gender identities, imprisoned and murdered. Our society adheres to the gender binary as if it were scientific truth.

We are now at a point where either our diversity will bring us together or tear us asunder. People like "Dilbert" creator Scott Adams has described Black people as a "hate group" and have recommended that "white people to get away from Black people." Claiming that the difference between "red" and "blue" states is too great reconcile, Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has called for a "national divorce."

Greene’s fundamental error is that she thinks that our social/cultural issues can be adequately described in simplistic, "all or none" terms. Similarly, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has gone full in on attacking “critical race theory” (CRT). He is playing to the fears of white supremacist forces in his state by mischaracterizing CRT as a hatred of white people, or a means to claim that all white people are racists.

DeSantis is also using his attack on CRT to dismantle shared governance by university administrators and faculty members. His goal:to determine what students in Florida learn, as opposed to professors who have spent their lives in scholarly study. Closer to home, the UNC Board of Governors is attempting to undermine diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts by characterizing them as a “personal political” position as opposed to a shared university value.

Those who wish to tear us asunder are using the ideological tool of blaming those whom they describe as "others" for our societal problems. George Orwell’s novel, "1984," written in 1949, illustrates the power of this tactic. It is considered the cautionary tale about how dystopian societies destroy individuality and compassion for other human beings. The protagonist of the novel, Winston Smith, struggles to find meaning in a society that he knows is based upon the lies "war is peace, freedom is slavery, and ignorance is strength."

While Orwell’s novel gives no clues as to how this society became dystopian, we do know how this happened in Nazi Germany. Adolph Hitler understood how he could use antisemitism and racism to galvanize the German people around the Nazi program. In an interview with Hermann Rauschning, Hitler admitted that he knew scientifically that there was no such thing as race, but that he still intended to use it as tool to advance the Nazi agenda.

The Nazis did not turn up their antisemitism right away. They carefully infused antisemitism and racism into German society. They used monumental pieces of propaganda, such as the documentary film "Triumph of the Will," masterfully edited by the filmmaker Leni Riefenstahl. The chief propaganda minister, Joseph Goebbels, rewrote the history of Europe, casting it as a battle between the Aryan people and the inferior races, including Jews. They created alternative facts, knowing full well they were lies.

We are currently experiencing these tactics, specifically the attempt to rewrite and censor American history. Similar efforts have been revitalized in North Carolina; a bill designed to prevent the teaching of CRT has been reintroduced into the legislature. This is ironic, considering that CRT is not part of our state’s history and social science curricula.

If we are going to tackle the monumental existential crises that face our species (e.g., climate change, pandemics, global war) than we must pull together as Americans. This will require that we have the courage to hoist ourselves out of the "Orwellian beaker." To achieve this requires that we are willing to accept our past, with all of its imperfections, so we can chart a course forward toward true justice and equality for all people.