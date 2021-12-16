Julie Peeples: Afghan refugees are in dire need of your help

The three main agencies that work with refugee resettlement here, African Services Coalition, Church World Service and World Relief, are working night and day to do all they can. But after facing severe cutbacks during the last administration, they are doing that work without adequate funding or staffing. They need our help. The refugees, who are here in large part because they played a role in assisting the U.S. forces in Afghanistan, deserve our help.

We are a welcoming and generous people here in the Piedmont Triad. Faith communities, if you have not already done so, please consider sponsoring refugees. Training and support will be provided. If you are part of a group of friends willing to sponsor, again, support will be provided. If you’d like to hear from some of us currently involved, let me know or contact one of the agencies. The need is great and it is urgent! If you cannot sponsor at this time, please consider making a donation to one of the resettlement agencies named above.

For those of us who follow one whose family faced the threat of violence and who was forced to flee for their lives, this is a profound way to enact our faith. For all of those who cherish this season of giving, I hope you will become part of this effort, this beautiful, unfolding story.

Julie Peeples is pastor of Congregational United Church of Christ in Greensboro.