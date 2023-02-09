If there’s one thing that the extreme left and the extreme right have in common these days, it’s a shared disdain for the current state of higher education. Each wants to remake college in their own image, and neither is deserving of doing so. Higher education should operate based on free and open inquiry and the absence of ideological persuasion and propaganda.

Both sides have their arguments, but they’re mostly clouded by myths of their own making. Let’s start with a common talking point from the right, that college classrooms are places of indoctrination. It seems that conservatives make this allegation based on a few extreme examples, and this cry has since become gospel for some through the tireless refrain of an unsupported claim. Where is the proof that indoctrination happens at the aggregate level?

A few years ago, Inside Higher Education published a piece dispelling this myth. Citing the work of Mathew Woessner, “a self-professed conservative,” said that “students do not passively accept disparate political messages but tend to push back against faculty members they perceive as presenting a hostile point of view.” The consensus by those who study this issue is that the largest effect on political ideology comes from one’s peers, not from their professors. I can tell you based on having taught at a university with one of the most conservative student bodies in the country, Texas A&M, that, by and large, those students graduate just as conservative as when they come in. And that’s not a bad thing, it just is.

While it’s true that college professors largely identify as Democrats, it is misleading to assume they’re a danger to impressionable youth. Most law enforcement officials identify as Republicans, but there doesn’t seem to be an outcry about their how their political affiliation and beliefs impact the communities they police.

The right, however, would have you believe that college campuses are full of professors so persuasive that students succumb to Stockholm syndrome. That’s just not reality. The idea that all faculty are progressive ideologues actively engaged in acts of indoctrination is akin to dismissing all Republicans as liars because of the delusions of George Santos.

But it’s not like colleges and universities are beyond reproach. There are serious, existential crises on campuses across this country, everything from administrative bloat to a misguided arms race in infrastructure and athletics, to an ill-advised affinity for prioritizing student amenities over academics, and a propensity for inflaming the worst indulgences of the political left.

One significant issue is the overzealous embrace of the diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) agenda by some in higher education. Not only does this mission sap support of colleges and faculty by many on the outside, but it also impedes the progress those who embrace it claim to seek. This is not to dismiss the value of recognizing and empowering a diverse population, or the need for the just distribution of resources — all are essential to a functioning society. It is to call into question the litmus test that is being applied to more and more faculty positions.

Much as we shouldn’t want people to have to swear allegiance to a particular religion or political party to pursue the career of their dreams, we shouldn’t enforce a rigid ideological standard to enter or advance in the academy. In a nutshell, that’s what DEI initiatives explicitly do: They require faculty to not only affirm their adherence to a belief system, but they must also demonstrate how they will spend their career serving this one true god. DEI statements fail to consider viewpoint diversity, and perhaps unintentionally, they may also derail certain types of research and scholarship, thus negating the mission of higher education in the first place. DEI statements are framed in a very narrow definition of what’s acceptable when it comes to diversity and inclusion, and the irony is unmistakable.

Not long ago, the university system of the United States was seen as the best in the world. That belief is fading quickly, and these irrational squabbles over territory and ideology only seek to make colleges weaker. The longer we give in to our worst excesses, the more likely we are to turn American higher education into the rust belt of the 21st century. For all the talk of America as “exceptional,” it’s sad that one of the few things we’ve done better than anyone else has become nothing but a custody battle. In the end, all this acrimony will do is hurt students and limit the potential of the country.