Justin Harmon: Learned helplessness. Are we raisiing a generation of coddled Americans?

‘Pressure is a privilege.”

Tyler Adams, the 23-year-old captain of the U.S. Men’s Soccer Team, said that of the honor bestowed upon him by his teammates as their leader.

Unfortunately, it’s not a position widely held by those of his generation.

Nowadays, it seems anything can be viewed as a potential stressor, and this has created a culture of anxiety-prone youth. Greg Lukianoff and Jonathan Haidt captured this best in their 2018 book, “The coddling of the American Mind,” as did Jean Twenge in her 2017 book, “iGen.” Others have chronicled these concerns with Generation Z as well.

Lukianoff and Haidt said that positioning students as fragile, alongside the rise of “safetyism” and safe spaces, are impediments to growth. All are embedded in the administrative diktats on college campuses across the country today.

Dr. Tracy Dennis-Tiwary, of CUNY Hunter College, told a story on the podcast, “Hidden Brain,” about when she noticed a change in how her students were handling demanding situations. She said that “there seems to be a shift in how students are reacting to challenges. … When I was getting my degree, you threw yourself into these challenging situations … you had to push through, and you had to show there is a level of grit and determination that you can build on and slowly become a professional. And what I noticed in this (current) era of students is that there is less belief in their ability to cope with these challenges that (are) being thrown their way. I think you see this trend really being crystallized in this idea of ‘safe spaces.’”

She added: “One way that students have tried to create a more comfortable environment for themselves is to really argue that, if there’s an offensive opinion, if there is upsetting content,” it should be eradicated. Dennis-Tiwary sees “students much less prepared or interested or motivated to participate in these debates and difficult conversations with uncomfortable experiences and emotions, and instead (they) … ask to be shielded and protected from them.” Students are being taught not to deal with hardships in life. It seems we’re inserting a new subject into curricula: learned helplessness.

To be clear, this is not the fault of students, regardless of their age or grade. No, this is a societal problem, as a new form of indoctrination has created a culture where trigger warnings are expected, and all offenses are seen as intentional and legitimate. This results in lowered expectations due to needless diversions in the classroom.

Add to this the noxious presence of social media, the omnipresence of screens, and lawnmower parenting, and it’s no wonder why the world is seen as unsafe place. However, a retired dean of freshmen and undergraduate advising at Stanford University, Julie Lythcott-Haims, thinks otherwise.

“If the world is less safe,” she said, “which it really is not statistically, but even if it was, don’t we need our kids to be stronger and more capable to face what awaits them outside of our homes? If things are not safe out there, then we need to be raising warriors, not fragile, weak pieces of veal who will be slaughtered by what the world brings to them.”

We’ve created a self-fulfilling prophecy due to the weakening of young people’s resilience and abilities. Twenge said the focus in education is “now on students’ emotional state rather than on their intellectual development, sacrificing challenging discussions for a possibility that a student might feel upset.”

It should be no surprise, then, that mental health crises have skyrocketed of late. If we shield our kids from hardship, when it finds them they will be left unprepared to respond.

Twenge went on to say that “The emphasis on protecting the emotions of students might actually be damaging their mental health.” Without the ability to see things objectively, one lets feelings guide his or her interpretation of reality, resulting in a dysfunctional approach to life.

And the solution? To diagnose everything as if a prescription is the only remedy.

Dennis-Tiwary said, “When we say, ‘Oh, I have anxiety,’ (we’re) communicating that somebody has an anxiety disorder. So, (we’re) completely conflating the emotion of anxiety with a disorder. … The emotion of anxiety is not a disorder. … An anxiety disorder is only diagnosed when our ways of coping with anxiety, over time, are causing functional impairment. So, the actions we’re taking to control that anxiety are causing more harm. … When we say we have a crisis with anxiety in our society right now, what we really (should be) saying is we are having a crisis in the ways we cope with anxiety,” and that’s making the situations worse for far too many. In short, our current approach is making kids more stressed.

The quote that Tyler Adams used in his response to a reporter is attributable to the tennis legend, Billie Jean King. It should be noted that the second half of the quote is, “It only comes to those who earn it.”

Our students are capable of “earning it,” but only if we set them up for success by helping them face challenges instead of running from them.