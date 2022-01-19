Justin Harmon: One UNCG? We're not there yet.

“One UNCG.” That’s a new motto here on campus, and I like it. If only it were true.
There are numerous, clear examples of why this statement does not capture the identity or morale on campus, and I’ll provide a few of the more significant ones.
First, during the academic year of 2020-2021, a group of educators formerly known as “non-tenure track” faculty organized and lobbied to have that nomenclature changed because they wanted to be defined by what they are, not what they are not. In addition to uniform, representative titles, they also wanted set contract terms and pay increases when they advance in rank. I think these faculty are deserving of all that they ask for, and I’m glad these changes were put into place at their request.
Unfortunately, they were also lobbying against their own interests by making a case to keep the class system at UNCG. Why not advocate for all faculty to be on tenure-track lines? Those of us in tenured and tenure-track positions largely get evaluated on our research contributions, but there is no rule that says that professional job protection couldn’t or shouldn’t be extended to those who excel in teaching and service. After all, tenure is a common retention strategy in the nation’s high schools, and those teachers don’t conduct research.
Second, another example of a lack of unity on campus is ever-increasing administrative bloat. There are currently 35 vice provost and vice chancellor positions under the chancellor, as well as more than 30 deans, associate deans and assistant deans, and dozens of department chairs (there are also nearly 40 directors of programs, though those positions are mostly ancillary to academics). A very rough estimate puts this at one administrator for every nine faculty members (of which there are approximately 950).
Now, I’m not saying that many of these positions aren’t essential, but some are superfluous. When middle management expands, it creates rifts between those on the frontline (educators and researchers) and those who ultimately make decisions about personnel and resources (you know, the folks really in the ivory towers). This system also reinforces the class structure on campus.
Third, faculty in one academic unit recently received an email from an administrator about two upcoming “town halls,” one for “BIPOC” faculty, and the other for “white” faculty. That’s right, we’re now further dividing ranks by race. One more step away from a colorblind society. For those who believe in egalitarianism (and the law), this should be troubling.
This line of thinking isn’t only happening at UNCG, though. Numerous other colleges and universities have instituted segregated dorms (e.g., Western Washington University), cafes (e.g., University of Michigan-Dearborn), commencements (e.g., Harvard, Columbia), orientations (e.g., Lewis & Clark in Oregon) and events (e.g., Elizabethtown College in Pennsylvania) for students in recent years. So, this “separate but equal” mentality was bound to make its way into the faculty ranks at some point — and it has elsewhere, at schools like Carleton College (Minn.) and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Each example warrants more attention and further investigation, but let me get to the most worrisome example of there not being “One UNCG.”
During the current budgetary climate and tightening of belts across campus, many personnel, faculty and staff alike, are worried about our futures, and rightfully so. As UNCG makes hard decisions about what lies ahead, faculty feel left out of the decision-making process. Not only does this lead to a sense of malaise and tribalism within the university, with each unit and department engaging in a form of protectionism — which inevitably comes at the cost of other units and departments and further saps morale — but it projects a fog of uncertainty into the future that is impenetrable by the human eye. In other words, the powers-that-be make decisions on all our livelihoods, and faculty and staff are left waiting to hear of their fates. It’s a precarious and anxiety-inducing position to be in.
One UNCG? I don’t think so. But we could be.
Justin Harmon, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation at UNCG. The views expressed are his alone and do not reflect those of UNCG.