Justin Harmon: One UNCG? We're not there yet.

Second, another example of a lack of unity on campus is ever-increasing administrative bloat. There are currently 35 vice provost and vice chancellor positions under the chancellor, as well as more than 30 deans, associate deans and assistant deans, and dozens of department chairs (there are also nearly 40 directors of programs, though those positions are mostly ancillary to academics). A very rough estimate puts this at one administrator for every nine faculty members (of which there are approximately 950).

Now, I’m not saying that many of these positions aren’t essential, but some are superfluous. When middle management expands, it creates rifts between those on the frontline (educators and researchers) and those who ultimately make decisions about personnel and resources (you know, the folks really in the ivory towers). This system also reinforces the class structure on campus.

Third, faculty in one academic unit recently received an email from an administrator about two upcoming “town halls,” one for “BIPOC” faculty, and the other for “white” faculty. That’s right, we’re now further dividing ranks by race. One more step away from a colorblind society. For those who believe in egalitarianism (and the law), this should be troubling.