Justin Harmon: Our epidemic of willful ignoramce

It seems imprudence and thoughtlessness abound these days. The root of this problem is a less-than-enlightened citizenry.

For some, this may be due to an inadequate formal education. Others simply don’t take advantage of the education they do receive. Some lack natural ability to comprehend the most difficult and important issues facing this country.

But these days, the most concerning are the willfully ignorant, a group whose numbers are on the rise. Neither those on the political left nor the political right are immune from this abdication of civic responsibility to be informed and thoughtful, but one faction seems to be far worse in their dereliction of duties.

Misinformation, disinformation and groupthink fuel the fires of ignorance, and public pressure causes people to adopt positions they may not otherwise take, simply to not upset their tribe. It seems these days it is easier to ride for the brand than it is to stand for what’s right.

Now that nearly every topic has become politicized, objectivity and reason have been removed from public discourse, and most positions and decisions are based solely on feelings and identity.

Willful ignorance as a symptom of ideological affiliation has become algorithmic in its predictability, as knowing an individual’s political beliefs allows us to target with surgical precision their position on any number of social issues. Inherited and untested beliefs beget complacency and prevent critical thinking. Ignorance then festers like a sore left untreated.

Of course, it’s perfectly understandable that no one would want to be seen as wrong, uniformed or uneducated. It can be quite a blow to the ego to admit the error of our ways.

These days, though, people put saving face over facing reality. With it comes the dissolution of norms and objectivity, as well as an echo chamber of confusion that leaves us seeing the world through the looking glass — everything is upside down and distorted. This leads either to disengagement and apathy, or to blind allegiance to causes unworthy of support.

Clearly, there is no single source of our collective intellectual demise or our duty to civility.

Researchers have noted a decrease in average IQ over the last few decades. Some studies suggest that nutrition, changes in the educational system, and the omnipresence of screens and social media play significant factors in the sea change of intellectual ability.

People are reading fewer books every year, suggesting a loss of interest in building knowledge or confronting different opinions. The “reading” that has replaced it is typically confined to headlines or the first few sentences of a paragraph online. Often these sources are biased and untrustworthy. Postmodernism has chewed up and spit out objectivity.

The type of shallow engagement that has become endemic to our society leads to snap judgments and incomplete knowledge. Anything that doesn’t ring true to one’s belief system is dismissed outright.

Dogma and indoctrination have spread from the houses of the holy to set up camp on ideological islands surrounded by seas of ignorance. And as we know, the waters are rising — in no small part due to climate change, which many of a certain ilk deny is real.

As a society, are we destined to be bystanders to the implosion of our civilization? If we were to wager based on the evidence available, it would be easy money.

Please don’t dismiss me as an elitist who doesn’t understand the lives of other folks. I often find myself in the political abyss, even as I search for common ground. It seems that no longer is there any subject that we can all agree on. Common points of departure have simply departed.

And maybe it’s not only that Americans are inherently dismissive of reality, but that we’ve come to take pride in being so. It’s a lot easier to believe whatever fits our skewed ideological upbringing than it is to learn and accept the cold, hard facts — especially when they go against our views.

But, if I’m being honest, it’s not solely the fault of the uniformed or the disaffected. Ignorance is not a burden carried solely by individuals. No, our society encourages and facilitates apathy and disengagement, and this starts with government officials and their lack of support for building a well-educated electorate — through schooling, job training and the cultivation of an enlightened citizenry. We can only grow to the extent of our nutrition, and these days, we’re living on a sugar high.

Blind devotion to tribalism yields early returns for individuals, but it produces a deep debt for a society. I may be willfully ignorant in thinking anything could change.