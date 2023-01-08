Justin Harmon: Shots fired near nature trails. Why?

The crown jewels of Greensboro and Guilford County are their watershed and trail systems. It isn’t an exaggeration when I say I start most of my days on one of those trails. They provide me with fresh air, exercise and, paradoxically, the opportunity to both clear my mind and get my affairs of the day in order. It truly is a privilege to have access to such wonderful natural resources so readily.

Unfortunately, as with most nice things, it only takes a few people to ruin those experiences.

Roughly after the start of the pandemic and the protests following George Floyd’s murder, there was an uptick in firearm purchases nationwide, Greensboro and Guilford County residents being no different. With the increase in arsenals came an increase in target practice nearby.

Many of these people were first-time gun buyers, seemingly panic-buying because they thought they’d need to protect their family and homes from the impending anarchy that never came.

Several times a week I hear firearms discharging around the watershed trails. These gun reports come from houses located in the city and county, as well in in neighboring towns like Summerfield. The blasts are always irritating, and some people find them downright disturbing.

Now, before writing me off as an antigun liberal, know this: I support the Second Amendment, and I’m a responsible firearm owner — the key word being “responsible.” And any responsible gun owner will tell you that when you shoot in public near other people’s property or where people congregate frequently on public land, you should always use a suppressor, more commonly known as a silencer or a “can.”

The county should make this a requirement for the use of all firearms outdoors in or near public recreation spaces and private residences.

In 2021, the Guilford County commissioners considered a Guilford County Firearms Ordinance (2021-294), that would make illegal the “repetitive discharge” of any firearm in the county. The commissioners tabled discussion of the measure while they searched for a new county attorney. And the proposed ordinance remains in legislative purgatory today.

The ordinance needs to be revived and passed. When we go out for a leisurely hike to appreciate the restorative properties of nature, the last thing we want to hear is someone shooting within earshot of the trail. It also bears mention that repeated gunshots have harmful effects on wildlife and those suffering from various forms of PTSD.

I would be remiss if I didn’t mention the potential safety issues associated with unregulated firearm discharge. While none of my anecdotal evidence indicates people are firing into the lakes or on or near the trails, the simple proximity suggests that a wayward bullet or untrained shooter is bound to result in tragedy eventually. This possible outcome also needs to be taken into consideration as we seek to expand our parks and recreation offerings.

But for now, let’s start with restoring the serenity of nature. Through an ordinance requiring a “can” for all firearm discharges, those tranquility-destroying reports will become indecipherable pops that dissolve into the background, and those wonderful trails and lakes will do what they were intended to do — instill wonder and awe, not shock and disturbance.