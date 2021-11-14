Justin Harmon: The flawed dogma of the Woke Trinity

The narrative of the Elect is to preach that anyone who speaks against their belief in white privilege is guilty of reinforcing their unearned station in life. To help us make sense of this circular reasoning, Zadie Smith, in her collection of essays released at the height of the pandemic, discussed the fraught relationship between privilege and suffering. She said, “By comparing your relative privilege with that of others, you may be able to modify your world and the worlds outside of your world — if the will is there to do that. Suffering is not like that. Suffering is not relative; it is absolute. Suffering has an absolute relation to the suffering individual — it cannot be easily mediated by a third term like ‘privilege.’ If it could, the CEO’s daughter would never starve herself, nor the movie idol ever put a bullet in his own brain.”

This leads to the second reason: No amount of supposed privilege will help you transcend poverty, abuse, emotional hardship or neglect — white or otherwise. When we talk of white privilege, we discount the suffering of those in need. It is not because some group is generally treated well that we should be troubled; it is because of the group that isn’t that we should. As McWhorter outlines, condemning a whole faction of humanity for something they are not responsible for is racism, period.