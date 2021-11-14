Justin Harmon: The flawed dogma of the Woke Trinity

If the culture war were a star, its fire would rival the sun in its fury. While there have always been tensions among the diverse masses in the U.S., few would disagree that the cultural strains we’re witnessing today are some of the worst of the modern era. One of the considerable obstacles to bypassing these civil fractures is the Woke Left, or the “Elect,” as John McWhorter labels them in his recent book, “Woke Racism: How a New Religion has Betrayed Black America.”
McWhorter draws parallels between the dogma of the Elect and that of religious demagogues. I agree, and from here I will add my own 2 cents in dissecting a problem that has taken captive our country. Three concepts (and I use that term very loosely) have penetrated our society and must be eradicated if there is to be any true progress: the Woke Trinity of white guilt, white privilege and white fragility.
The easiest to dismiss is white guilt. This Calvinist relic attributes original sin to all white people in the U.S. While the Elect have made no attempt to account for those of mixed race, the general presumption is that if you’re born white, you’re guilty of, and responsible for, all the atrocities that have been perpetrated by white people in this country throughout its history. Out of the womb and into sin. We don’t have to think too deeply about this one to see its inherent nonsense.
The next is white privilege, which is also easy to disregard for two reasons. First, while the Woke Left cling to a very narrow definition of privilege, commonly defined as “a right or benefit given to some but not to others,” they typically disregard how the word is used by everyday people. Here’s an example from Merriam-Webster for illustrative purposes: “The prisoner’s exercise privileges were taken away.” Much as we might take away screen time from a kid or off-leash time from a dog for behaving badly, privilege is something that can be stripped or freely given up. Just how might white people have their so-called privileges taken away? Shouldn’t the goal be for everyone to have equal footing instead?
The narrative of the Elect is to preach that anyone who speaks against their belief in white privilege is guilty of reinforcing their unearned station in life. To help us make sense of this circular reasoning, Zadie Smith, in her collection of essays released at the height of the pandemic, discussed the fraught relationship between privilege and suffering. She said, “By comparing your relative privilege with that of others, you may be able to modify your world and the worlds outside of your world — if the will is there to do that. Suffering is not like that. Suffering is not relative; it is absolute. Suffering has an absolute relation to the suffering individual — it cannot be easily mediated by a third term like ‘privilege.’ If it could, the CEO’s daughter would never starve herself, nor the movie idol ever put a bullet in his own brain.”
This leads to the second reason: No amount of supposed privilege will help you transcend poverty, abuse, emotional hardship or neglect — white or otherwise. When we talk of white privilege, we discount the suffering of those in need. It is not because some group is generally treated well that we should be troubled; it is because of the group that isn’t that we should. As McWhorter outlines, condemning a whole faction of humanity for something they are not responsible for is racism, period.
Finally, we have white fragility. While it’s true that there are people of all stripes and colors who are guilty of something, have undue privilege and are fragile to the realities of the world, white fragility is another strain of reductionist logic that assumes only an enlightened few, or more to the liking of the Elect, a minority people, can speak to what is just. And while there is nobody of sound mind in this country who is unaware of the atrocities that have been committed over time to minorities and Indigenous people, to actively exclude any group as having nothing to contribute to improving opportunities for equality reeks of fascism. The only people who are truly fragile are those who dehumanize others for not adopting their ideology or belief system and seek to exclude others’ full participation in society.
If we, the people, truly possess the desire to make real progress, then we must start with the eradication of this loaded, and paradoxically empty, jargon from our cultural discourse. Until then, we will only continue to sow more seeds of division, and we will impede our ability to make this country a more perfect union.
Justin Harmon, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation at UNCG. The views expressed are his alone and do not reflect those of UNCG.