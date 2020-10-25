Justin Harmon: The toxic brew that empowered Trump's rise

Let me be clear: I did not, and will not, vote for Donald Trump. But there are clear reasons why he won in 2016 that remain true today, and why he could be elected again on Nov. 3. While no one could have predicted the rise of Trump in 2015, Trumpism — his intentional method of divisiveness, self-promotion and fleeting indulgence — has been evolving for quite some time. We picked our poison; will we drink it?

Three intertwined forces came together in the three decades that fractured and polluted our culture: As I see it, it started with 1.) political correctness and has been reinforced by 2.) reality television and 3.) social media.

Today’s political correctness is rooted in the best of intentions yet still creates division in our large and diverse country. PC can be useful in identifying social injustices and serves as a cultural guide for more civilized and unified discussion. The Catch-22 of political correctness, however, is that not everyone is on the same page about the right and wrong way to frame issues. Since Trump entered the political sphere, whatever loose rules we had for civil discussion were turned on their head. As we’ve seen, no reprieve is in sight.