Justin Harmon: The toxic brew that empowered Trump's rise

Let me be clear: I did not, and will not, vote for Donald Trump. But there are clear reasons why he won in 2016 that remain true today, and why he could be elected again on Nov. 3. While no one could have predicted the rise of Trump in 2015, Trumpism — his intentional method of divisiveness, self-promotion and fleeting indulgence — has been evolving for quite some time. We picked our poison; will we drink it?
Three intertwined forces came together in the three decades that fractured and polluted our culture: As I see it, it started with 1.) political correctness and has been reinforced by 2.) reality television and 3.) social media.
Today’s political correctness is rooted in the best of intentions yet still creates division in our large and diverse country. PC can be useful in identifying social injustices and serves as a cultural guide for more civilized and unified discussion. The Catch-22 of political correctness, however, is that not everyone is on the same page about the right and wrong way to frame issues. Since Trump entered the political sphere, whatever loose rules we had for civil discussion were turned on their head. As we’ve seen, no reprieve is in sight.
As a result, political correctness has driven deeper and deeper wedges between disparate and contentious groups. The damage, usually born of ignorance, miscommunication, bigotry, self-righteousness and closed-mindedness, makes matters worse: We don’t talk to each other; we scream. In our gut we used to know not to use certain words, not to behave in certain ways, and not to turn our backs on people. And while most are well-intentioned in their crusade to bring justice and common decency to our battered country, oftentimes their efforts result in unintended consequences: further fracture. Unfortunately, we have two other factors that further erode that unstable foundation.
In the early 1990s we reached a new low in society: "The Jerry Springer Show" and MTV’s "Real World." With these two programs serving as bellwethers of a new genre of “entertainment” that ushered in the era of taking pleasure in others’ misfortune and watching others’ lives picked apart for a good laugh.
The central theme in these shows, and the ones they spawned, was fighting, and this became acceptable and encouraged. And while not all “reality” shows are explicitly centered on conflict, they all require manufactured drama. Now, during the most common of free-time activities, we are encouraged to consume more or be like someone else, root against one person over another, or simply to find pleasure in others’ failures. In short, what we have been watching on TV has made its way into the “real world.” Life imitates art.
The single greatest destructive element to achieving a cohesive society, however, is social media. Its explosion has beaten down an already uninformed, apathetic and beleaguered society. While many are quick to point to its ease in connecting to others and sharing special moments, social media are simply the quickest route to miscommunication, ignorance, anger and a general distrust for those we already don’t understand. Facebook, in particular, has changed the way we communicate. Now we talk past one another, and often, down to one another.
In the early '90s the growth of political correctness created the hairlines that threatened the slow but measurable progress society was making. With the growth of reality television shortly thereafter, and the socially approved act of taking joy in others’ misery that it was built upon, the hairlines became fractures. And today, with the multitude of social media platforms that spread hate and lies with no penalty to the author, we come to where we are today: embroiled in a very public and ugly fight that has gotten only worse under this administration.
Our current state reflects our worst selves, and we brought it on ourselves. If we are to get past this destructive force, and mend the wounds we have inflicted upon one another, then we first must accept that it is our apathetic and indulgent culture that needs a significant overhaul.
Otherwise, we will drink the poison we've made.
Justin Harmon, Ph.D., is an assistant professor in the Department of Community and Therapeutic Recreation at UNCG.
