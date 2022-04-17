Justin Harmon: The truth, according to Ben Shapiro

Out of curiosity, I attended Ben Shapiro’s “Men cannot be women” lecture on the UNCG campus April 11. Though I’d seen a few interview segments with the conservative podcast host online, I only knew him as a polarizing figure and a lightning rod for the left.

In a packed house at Fleming Gym, the atmosphere bore some resemblance to a revival meeting to inspire the faithful and encourage the recruitment of the unwashed. Then again, at most religious services you don’t need to close streets and give warnings to the community about the polemical nature of the speaker. Shapiro’s views about the LGBTQ community in particular had raised opposition to his appearance at UNCG.

UNCG and Greensboro police officers had a commanding presence. University staff were on duty to spot hecklers, using police to escort out those who disrupted the event, of which there were maybe a half-dozen instances, with only the first outburst generating a response from the speaker.

Shapiro engaged in some early banter before beginning his prepared address, commenting on the counter-event hosted by a coterie of UNCG groups — the “Queer Celebration.” He took credit in jest for getting those students free food and a live DJ.

In the opening moments of his talk, he proceeded to mock the LGBTQ acronym and “women with prostate problems,” all lame attempts at humor, but nonetheless eaten up by his adorers.

Shapiro’s lecture was short, clocking in at about 25 minutes, and it was scripted and well-supported with data, allowing him to deliver point after point effortlessly, in rapid-fire succession. He cited a litany of sources to substantiate his argument on the biology of gender (as synonymous with sex), and many of those in attendance applauded as he made his most compelling assertions.

This is what a gifted professional speaker does: He knows his audience — and his detractors — and leads them all in harmonic fashion to set up the responses that follow, both those in favor and those against.

Consider his comments about Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson. Her nomination as the first Black woman to the Supreme Court wasn’t “all that historic,” he said, “when the latter half of that designation doesn’t have any meaning.” He surmised that Jackson is thus the first “Black genderless widget who may in fact be a woman, but she can’t define it because she’s not a biologist.” It was far from comedy gold, but it played well with the home team and razzed the visitors.

Knowing from the outset that he would give a canned speech, I was less interested in what Shapiro would say in his prepared remarks than how the crowd would react during questions and answers.

Sitting among a sea of overwhelmingly college-aged adults, Shapiro’s fans seemed to be there largely for the opportunity to laugh and gesticulate when he “shut down” liberal students.

Shouts of “Facts not feelings!” permeated the air from his supporters.

A pack of about a dozen students in front of me would exult after Shapiro flexed his intellectual muscles on some unprepared and overwhelmed questioner (more on that in a minute) with comments like, “Ooh, he burned him!” or “You got owned!” This was no display of civility or critical thinking. In fact, it was simply a collection of people who knew their team was going to win big and all they did was show up to cheer and taunt.

Unfortunately, many of the liberal students who asked questions showed their own ignorance and lack of critical thinking. There was the young person who asked how much Shapiro’s sister would cost to “hire,” or the one who suggested Shapiro couldn’t satisfy his wife, or the showboat who claimed to have “won the most prestigious award in the country to pursue research at any institution” he wanted to (and looked foolish doing so).

In response, Shapiro showed his own lack of professionalism and juvenility when he couldn’t resist the opportunity to strike back, stinging questioners in front of an audience that was frothing at the mouth for a public flogging.

Other progressives in the crowd asked reasoned, thoughtful questions, but in doing so showed their lack of research (most of these questions had been asked before and it’s easy to find his responses online). They wilted when Shapiro unleashed his predictable counters. Several walked away defeated, something many in the crowd ate up.

Then there were the enablers, a batch of panderers who were there only to toss softball questions and feel a moment of unity with their champion. The hero worship was nauseating, clearly on display even at some of his most banal statements.

For an event on a university campus, this was not a shining moment for many in the audience, and a clear indication that we need to return to education grounded in critical thinking, media literacy and civil discourse.

As for Shapiro himself, for such an intelligent person who clearly builds his arguments on data, I found it quite paradoxical that many of his positions and responses to questions were rooted in “faith,” defined as belief in the absence of evidence.

One student asked Shapiro, who is Jewish, how he would “categorize” Jesus. The options given by the student, as put forth by C.S. Lewis, were, “a liar, a lunatic or Lord — or something else.” Shapiro responded that, based on his guiding dogma, he doesn’t believe Jesus was the Messiah and that the Gospels are “unverifiable” — with which I agree. Nothing in the Old Testament is verifiable, either.

Shapiro used the phrase “social contagion” multiple times during his lecture to refer to the day’s subject of transgenderism and gender dysphoria. The irony of his use of that term is not lost on me. A far more concerning social contagion is organized religion and the belief that its unverifiable, outlandish claims should have any place in the public forum or any power in the persuasion of public thought.

So, what is one to make of Shapiro’s “Truth” claims when his ideological foundation is built on an “absence of evidence”? Not much if you live in the land of Reason and value the principles of the Enlightenment.