Justin Harmon: Will the surveillance state come to Greensboro?

Privacy is dead. Or at least on its last gasps.
Most Americans blindly, or perhaps more accurately, apathetically, turn over their most private information to Big Tech dozens, if not hundreds, of times a day. Through our use of technologies controlled by the Big Five (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft) and other social media platforms, we have rendered ourselves powerless due to the ease of use and addictive nature of the services on the web 2.0. Our insatiable indulgences in products, convenience and the need to be heard make its grip on our lives all the more powerful.
Writing on her concept of “surveillance capitalism,” Shoshana Zuboff states that “all aspects of human experience” have been claimed “as raw-material supplies” by Big Tech and reduced to “behavioral data.” Much of this is done “under the banner of ‘personalization,’ a camouflage for aggressive extraction operations that mine the intimate depths of everyday life.” This seizure of our most personal information often results in the further commodification of our humanity. And the creep of surveillance technologies into our lives shows no sign of abating.
As if it weren’t enough that we wear on our wrists and carry in our pockets technologies that track every movement of our waking lives, Google has recently announced the development of “sleep-sensing” technology designed to monitor us during our slumber as well. Ring and other home surveillance technologies have turned our neighbors and friends into unsuspecting actors on unexpected stages. The Nest thermostat knows when you’re home and when you aren’t. Alexa and Siri monitor and chronicle our every word.
But wait; it gets worse.
By now most are aware of mainland China’s “social credit scores,” a state-orchestrated process of surveilling and tallying the behaviors and interactions of its citizens tethered to a reward and punishment system. We think this couldn’t happen here. But it could be in Greensboro before you know it.
First reported on by The New York Times in 2019, and documented in Jon Fasman’s book, “We See it All,” a company called Clearview AI has not only reinvented facial recognition technology but has made it accessible to the masses. Their technology operates on the endless “scraping” of web data, in large part from social media. With unlimited cyberstorage and ease of transferability, unbeknownst to us, our personal information is available to the highest bidder. Fasman says the result will be to endanger our civil liberties and democracies. It would be foolish to think only private bad actors would use a technology like this. Hundreds of American law enforcement agencies use Clearview AI’s services today.
Fortunately, for now, Greensboro does not contract with any external surveillance provider. However, more than 1,000 city-owned cameras currently are in use. And this should be concerning in its own right. For as Zuboff states, “The most profound technologies are those that disappear. They weave themselves into the fabric of everyday life until they are indistinguishable from it.” Big Brother is already here, and we need to prevent his growth.
As the city tries to address its violent crime problems, we cannot allow further expansion of the surveillance state under the cloak of public safety. If we permit this to happen, the genie will not be put back into the bottle.
On the cusp of the next City Council elections, this needs to be an issue that all candidates running for a seat get on the record about. If they don’t speak out against expansion of the surveillance state, then they should not be reelected to represent the interests of Greensboro and its citizens.
When the city of Oakland, Calif., tried to implement a citywide surveillance system, its constituents rose up. With help from the ACLU and its Community Control Over Police Surveillance (CCOPS) initiative, Oakland activists pressured that city to:
Document and make public all the technology it uses for surveillance.
Provide justifications for its necessity.
Demonstrate how the data is gathered and stored, and for how long.
And make public who has access to the data and where it is kept. This is a model policy we need in place before Greensboro even considers expanding its own surveillance system.
Privacy should not be relegated to the margins of society, as this would be another encroachment on our liberty and self-determination. The sacrifice of freedom for safety will result in the loss of both, and with it, the death of privacy.