Justin Harmon: Will the surveillance state come to Greensboro?

Privacy is dead. Or at least on its last gasps.

Most Americans blindly, or perhaps more accurately, apathetically, turn over their most private information to Big Tech dozens, if not hundreds, of times a day. Through our use of technologies controlled by the Big Five (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft) and other social media platforms, we have rendered ourselves powerless due to the ease of use and addictive nature of the services on the web 2.0. Our insatiable indulgences in products, convenience and the need to be heard make its grip on our lives all the more powerful.

Writing on her concept of “surveillance capitalism,” Shoshana Zuboff states that “all aspects of human experience” have been claimed “as raw-material supplies” by Big Tech and reduced to “behavioral data.” Much of this is done “under the banner of ‘personalization,’ a camouflage for aggressive extraction operations that mine the intimate depths of everyday life.” This seizure of our most personal information often results in the further commodification of our humanity. And the creep of surveillance technologies into our lives shows no sign of abating.