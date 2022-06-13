Kathe Latham: Why not keep the conversation going?

Kathe Latham

I agree with Gwen Frisbie-Fulton (News & Record, June 5) that we are “turned against one another.” Yet, I wish she were more solution-focused in her quest for change.

When she was talking with her neighbor over the fence, he told her “there was going to be a race war.” She stopped being friendly to him, assuming he had too much in common with skinheads and white power bands. End of discussion.

Why push people away from the possibility that we can begin to understand each other and discover our common interests. What can we all do differently to continue reaching over our neighbors’ fences to keep that conversation going?

I agree that the people who benefit most from our divisions are the very wealthiest 1% of the population. So why is it that we don’t talk enough, nearly enough, about that huge gap between rich and poor.

By following the money and understanding better who benefits from our divisions it’s clear to most people that the media themselves are controlled by corporate monied interests. By recognizing our own blinders and need to stay in our self-contained communities of the same, we could create some space to reach across the aisles in search of common ground.

Yes, Tucker Carlson is playing politics via the ratings game by inflaming people who are vulnerable to finding simple solutions. And yet I believe other media outlets such as MSNBC are performing a similar function for those on the left who want to splice issues in so many tiny fragments of “otherness” and blame that there isn’t much hope for finding common ground among any of us.

I don’t think “collective power” is deployed. It’s negotiated and inspired by staying at the fence and searching for ways to understand why we think so differently. Instead of exhibiting political correctness and sophisticated analysis, we could all work harder to develop more humility.

By opening our hearts to others who don’t share our belief system we well might discover more durable solutions that threaten the survival of all of us.

The writer lives in Greensboro.