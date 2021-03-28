Katherine Rowe: Out of the blue, a historic home disappears

The neighborhood of Dunleath is in mourning. It lost one of its charming historic homes — a home built there in 1923. An excavator tore it down.

This was a shocking, out-of-the-blue razing, and it feels like a betrayal to the neighbors. They had no warning anything was happening to the house at 704 Summit Ave., a day when tornadoes threatened our city.

In the front yard two Thursdays ago, delicate Rose of Sharon trees still framed the two-story clapboard house with an arched vent up top, original windows with wavy glass and a wide, welcoming front porch. Out back, a jaunty umbrella covered a round outdoor table, the kind where you sit for a while, unbothered by the life out front.

Unpainted, though, it looked as if no one cared about the faded home. It took a while to sell when it went on the market last year.

And maybe that’s all the newest owner of the home saw when he looked at it. Not the neighborly past but its potential. For what, we don’t know yet. All we know is that the house is gone.

We have no answers to our many questions.