Katherine Rowe: Out of the blue, a historic home disappears

The neighborhood of Dunleath is in mourning. It lost one of its charming historic homes — a home built there in 1923. An excavator tore it down.
This was a shocking, out-of-the-blue razing, and it feels like a betrayal to the neighbors. They had no warning anything was happening to the house at 704 Summit Ave., a day when tornadoes threatened our city.
In the front yard two Thursdays ago, delicate Rose of Sharon trees still framed the two-story clapboard house with an arched vent up top, original windows with wavy glass and a wide, welcoming front porch. Out back, a jaunty umbrella covered a round outdoor table, the kind where you sit for a while, unbothered by the life out front.
Unpainted, though, it looked as if no one cared about the faded home. It took a while to sell when it went on the market last year.
And maybe that’s all the newest owner of the home saw when he looked at it. Not the neighborly past but its potential. For what, we don’t know yet. All we know is that the house is gone.
We have no answers to our many questions.
Who is responsible for a shocking, one-day demolition process that went from obtaining a permit to seeing a home reduced to rubble, a pile of broken boards and bricks? Is the city responsible, for allowing a permit without going to the Historic Preservation Commission? Is it the demolition company that agreed to do the work? The new owner?
After all, Dunleath is a protected historic neighborhood in Greensboro. And this is what historic neighborhoods dread.
How was this demolition allowed? And why, when there are vacant lots available in the neighborhood, did this house have to come down?
This will be messy to untangle; that’s what we do know.
Inside 704 Summit was different. It wasn’t messy. It was lovely and nearly untouched.
Tall plaster walls were smooth in every room. An original glazed porcelain sink hung in the bath with its skirted tub. Transom windows were still in place over bedroom doors, ready to catch any nighttime breezes in the days before air conditioning. A formal chandelier hung over the traditional dining room table. You can Google the home if you’re inclined to see it.
Someone loved that house. That house was a refuge for families for decades. And now it’s gone. This ordeal has left its neighbors a little shaky and a lot angry, a little unsure of how safe their neighborhood is from those who force their way with it.
Think about what the neighbors lose. Think about what we all lose when an old home is gone.
What do you lose when you tear down an old house in a historic neighborhood?
It’s not exactly nostalgia for brick and mortar. It’s for a sense of place in the world. For the neighbors who sat on the front porch on a warm evening. For the children growing up in the rooms with transoms. For the meals shared in that handsome dining room.
For the through-line of history that runs through all old homes and that tenuous thread of humanity through generations.
Imagine if the Magnolia House had been torn down before it was restored and could speak its history of providing shelter to Black musicians performing in the segregated South. Tina Turner stayed there. So did James Brown. Who in Greensboro would support tearing that home down? We are grateful for Sam Pass’s vision.
Losing an old home is also a mourning for the tradespeople who built the home. Old homes remind us that carpenters create beautiful details, like the rafter tail brackets under the roof line of the house at 704. Masons constructed the sturdy brick pillars that welcomed you to the front porch. Window makers carefully fit every pane of glass in place.
It’s also neighborliness that you lose — and that’s the most important part. A historic house is a teammate, one you can count on to quietly hold its place on the block, especially in a neighborhood like Dunleath that has so many beautiful homes restored over the years. That restoration work is hard and Dunleath neighbors are rightly proud of their efforts.
And for families who restore old homes, it’s as if the music has come to a screeching halt. The orchestra has stopped playing and the lights go off. The listeners file slowly out of the theater.
Preservation Greensboro mourns with Dunleath. We would have advocated for it had we known of the threat of demolition. Our Architectural Salvage of Greensboro volunteers could have removed the graceful skirted tub and transom windows for someone else to restore their old home. So many beautiful architectural details are now lost.
Maybe the owner will build something equally supportive to the Dunleath neighborhood. There is a chance for a respectful new home to be built and to hire local tradespeople to build it. A residential architect could plan for another wide front porch to chat on or enjoy a cold drink with neighbors.
Maybe the new owner could be a good neighbor. Just ask the neighbors for their thoughts this time. They weren’t asked two Thursdays ago. All they have left are many questions with no answers.