Kathleen Parker: Lindsey Graham tries to hang on

Night, meet Day.

Graham needs no introduction, but as he seems to mention at every opportunity, he does need money. Not that he's broke, not by a long shot. Katon Dawson, former Republican state chairman, told me that Graham is still on track to collect $80 million, compared with just $14 million six years ago. Between Super PAC money and independent expenditure groups, this single Senate seat will have cost $220 million.

Though Harrison's kick in the final lap took nearly everyone by surprise, Graham was ripe for a take-down. Democrats who used to love him are furious for the way he shapeshifted into Trump's biggest supporter and golf-playing sidekick after once calling him a "race-baiting, xenophobic, religious bigot."

Even Never Trump Republicans feel betrayed by someone they no longer recognize.

If all this animosity toward Graham is real, why does he still have a chance? I think the answer is two-fold: one is known, the other I offer for you to consider.

Graham knows his state. South Carolina was, and still is, deep-red Trump country, and Republicans here wouldn't stand for any senator, much less a smart-aleck one like Graham, putting any distance between himself and the president, who also happens to be the commander in chief. It's about respect.