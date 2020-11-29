Kathleen Parker: Return of the Competents

Biden's pick for director of national intelligence, Avril D. Haines, is a former top CIA official and deputy national security adviser. She, too, would be a first. Other nominations include Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career foreign service official, for U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. And Jake Sullivan, a government official and Yale law professor who favors a moderate approach to China, is Biden's pick for national security adviser.

Perhaps the most important person on Biden's slate is Cathy Russell, his pick for presidential personnel director. The woman in charge of staffing the federal government can make or break an administration, which partly explains the disaster of the Trump years. His personnel office was run by 20-something campaign holdovers who treated the office like a Beach Week party house. Their lack of experience was matched only by their lack of judgment; hundreds of vital positions went unfilled during the past four years. And too often jobs were handed out to family members.

Russell, by contrast, is the long-serving right hand to future-first lady Jill Biden. She's married to Tom Donilon, who served as national security adviser in the Obama administration; both husband and wife have worked for Biden going back to the late 1980s. Most of the key Biden loyalists are centrists, as Democrats go. This is not a team of crazy lefties and never will be.