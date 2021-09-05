Kathryn Cunningham,: TikTok, #BamaRush and the irresistible allure of mocking Southern accents

As college students across the country return to campuses grappling with the COVID-19 delta variant, Greek letters of a different variety have captivated social media feeds with stunning virality.

The #BamaRush trend on TikTok introduced followers to the annual recruitment process for National Panhellenic Conference sororities at the University of Alabama. The popular videos offer a firsthand perspective on the recruitment process, showcasing the various events and the women’s corresponding fashion choices — the “outfit of the day,” or #OOTD — for each stage.

When this phenomenon came to my attention, I noticed that TikTok’s algorithm fed me not only the posts of women participating in #BamaRush but also parody videos made by people glued to the unfolding events.

In these videos, I immediately observed a fixation on the women’s accents, which one reporter described as “thick” and “heavy.”