Keith Davis: What to do if a 'rogue cutter' strikes

Regarding the rogue tree cutter who apparently got revenge on customers who turned down his request for work (Scott Sexton column, “Fir real? Rogue tree cutter has many in Winston-Salem worried about life and limbs,” Oct. 10):
Property owners need to be aware that trees can be very valuable and add real value to a property. Replacing large trees is extremely expensive. I have two B.S. degrees, one in forestry and one in horticulture, and worked for N.C. State as a horticulturist for 20 years, so I have had a lot of experience with trees and their value.
Twice, car wrecks have taken down trees on our farm property and I filed with the offender’s insurance and collected several thousand dollars each time. Another time the state Department of Transportation contractor who mows the roadsides went more than 50 feet off the highway right-of-way and mowed down a 500-foot row of trees I had planted as a living privacy fence. That cost the contractor his job with the state and about $8,000 to replace them.
As for the ones destroyed by the car wrecks, I provided proof of expenses to replace, plant them and maintain them for a year and the insurance companies never wavered or questioned the value in either case. A certified arborist can give you an estimate on the value, the replacement cost and the planting and maintenance expenses for the trees that the obviously deranged individual illegally cut down on Ted Nelson’s and Melinda Lawson’s property. If the trees were of much size, it could easily be worth more than what qualifies as a felony to be charged against the idiot.
For a police department to tell a victim that “it is not a priority” is shameful. I would like to see the rule book that says illegally cutting down one’s trees worth hundreds or thousands of dollars in not a priority. I bet if this had happened to the chief of police, it would suddenly be a high priority.
Someone needs to realize that the priority of the job is serving the citizens, not brushing them off. What sort of an example is that setting?
By the way, anyone considering having trees removed needs to be sure the company is licensed, bonded and has at least a million dollars insurance. Get copies of these documents and call before hiring to be sure it is genuine. If the company balks at providing a copy of these documents, do not do business with them.
The writer lives in Reidsville.