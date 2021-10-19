Keith Davis: What to do if a 'rogue cutter' strikes

Regarding the rogue tree cutter who apparently got revenge on customers who turned down his request for work (Scott Sexton column, “Fir real? Rogue tree cutter has many in Winston-Salem worried about life and limbs,” Oct. 10):

Property owners need to be aware that trees can be very valuable and add real value to a property. Replacing large trees is extremely expensive. I have two B.S. degrees, one in forestry and one in horticulture, and worked for N.C. State as a horticulturist for 20 years, so I have had a lot of experience with trees and their value.

Twice, car wrecks have taken down trees on our farm property and I filed with the offender’s insurance and collected several thousand dollars each time. Another time the state Department of Transportation contractor who mows the roadsides went more than 50 feet off the highway right-of-way and mowed down a 500-foot row of trees I had planted as a living privacy fence. That cost the contractor his job with the state and about $8,000 to replace them.