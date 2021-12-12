Keith Debbage: Flying high: Many things are going right in our local economy

The recent announcement that Toyota plans to build a $1.3 billion battery plant for electric and hybrid vehicles at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite reminded me of a particularly fraught presentation I gave in 2015 to the Randolph County commissioners.
I had been asked by the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation to speak in support of developing the site for a potential automobile assembly plant.
It was not a universally popular idea.
That night, a large group of Randolph County residents who had organized a “No Megasite” campaign packed the public hearing, which went on to last for more than six hours, before the commissioners finally voted to buy several hundred acres in the megasite region.
Our local economy has come a long way since then.
All the recent good news about our local economy stands in stark contrast to the day a consulting firm, McKinsey & Co., waltzed into town in the early 2000s and proceeded to declare that Greensboro had become “pleasantly mediocre.” The proclamation sent shock waves through the community. Much of the McKinsey logic was grounded in the notion that our community had lost much of its economic identity, given the rapid losses of jobs in furniture, tobacco and textiles — the traditional roots of our region’s economy.
Not ‘either,’ but ‘both’
For the past several decades, our community has struggled mightily to rebuild our identity, and like many other metropolitan areas facing similar predicaments, the choices largely boiled down to two options: Do we focus on a home-grown, “back to basics” economic development strategy? Or do we engage in big-game elephant hunting and try to reel in some trophy companies that can help us reinvent the region? Think Boeing, Tesla, Amazon or Mercedes-Benz, to name a few.
Faced with a less-than-robust economy, community leaders decided to embrace both strategies.
With respect to the “back to basics” approach, our region has seen some notable successes. A renaissance of sorts in our downtown has been powered by local entrepreneurs like Roy Carroll, Andy Zimmerman and Marty Kotis. Other key developments have included the development of the Greensboro Grasshoppers baseball stadium and the recent opening of the Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts. Most of these initiatives have been largely supported by local funds and capital.
At the same time, our community also continues to embrace additional initiatives focused on building back local institutions, including a critically important $1.7 billion school bond referendum. The Guilford County Board of Commissioners recently voted 7-2 to put the referendum on the March 8 ballot so voters can decide whether to fix Guilford County’s ailing schools. Numerous economic development studies and CEO surveys suggest that a key criterion in attracting new firms is good schools. Our community has also been very successful in enhancing our local infrastructure through optic fiber installation and a new Urban Loop highway that will encircle the city once it is completed.
Local leaders deserve much credit for pushing this “back to basics” approach and we have seen many notable successes. However, until very recently, we have been much less proficient in bagging a big-game elephant that had the potential to re-ignite our local economy. There have been numerous near misses, with impressive, world-class companies like Mercedes-Benz and Boeing all looking seriously at the Triad, only to eventually pick other sites. And let’s not even talk about the “here today, gone tomorrow” Dell computer plant experience. Michael Dell hoodwinked the state legislature into a massive incentives package to open a Dell plant in southeast Forsyth County in 2005 only to close the plant just four years later.
Staying focused
Fortunately, neither the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite Foundation nor the Piedmont Triad Airport Authority were put off by our history of near misses. Over the past decade both institutions have steadfastly and patiently spearheaded long-term megasite initiatives designed to attract a major employer. The first site developed by the megasite foundation is, of course, located in northern Randolph County just across the Guilford County line, while the second site, put together by the Airport Authority, is located across Bryan Boulevard just north of the airport. Both the megasite foundation and the Airport Authority spent years knitting together about 1,000 acres of land at their respective sites so they could react quickly should a company come calling.
It now looks as if this patient approach has finally paid off. After previously just missing out on a Toyota/Mazda automobile assembly plant that went to Alabama four years ago, the recent news that Toyota has returned and plans to employ 1,750 workers at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is wonderful news. As if that were not enough, Boom Supersonic is currently negotiating to build its new Overture Jet — a 205-foot passenger airplane that can travel at more than 1,300 mph — near PTI Airport. If the deal is finalized, Boom will build a major facility at the airport that will likely create at least 1,750 jobs and generate at least $500 million in capital investments.
Although the megasite strategy has, at times, come under considerable criticism and faced much local opposition, it is now very clear that the return on investment can be substantial. It’s just that assembling a megasite of more than 1,000 acres requires vision and patience because it can be high-risk and complex at times. It also commonly requires a lengthy gestation period before bearing fruit.
While now is not the time to be complacent, it does seem that our region can simultaneously both walk and chew gum. An economic development strategy grounded in building local, home-grown initiatives that also simultaneously attempts to lure world-class companies seems to be finally working. With all the bad news these days about the pandemic, the state of the national economy, inflation and sundry other matters, it appears that, thanks to the hard work of many economic development leaders, the Triad is finally about to build a new economic identity grounded in aerospace, transportation and logistics.