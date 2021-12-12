Keith Debbage: Flying high: Many things are going right in our local economy

It now looks as if this patient approach has finally paid off. After previously just missing out on a Toyota/Mazda automobile assembly plant that went to Alabama four years ago, the recent news that Toyota has returned and plans to employ 1,750 workers at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite is wonderful news. As if that were not enough, Boom Supersonic is currently negotiating to build its new Overture Jet — a 205-foot passenger airplane that can travel at more than 1,300 mph — near PTI Airport. If the deal is finalized, Boom will build a major facility at the airport that will likely create at least 1,750 jobs and generate at least $500 million in capital investments.

Although the megasite strategy has, at times, come under considerable criticism and faced much local opposition, it is now very clear that the return on investment can be substantial. It’s just that assembling a megasite of more than 1,000 acres requires vision and patience because it can be high-risk and complex at times. It also commonly requires a lengthy gestation period before bearing fruit.

While now is not the time to be complacent, it does seem that our region can simultaneously both walk and chew gum. An economic development strategy grounded in building local, home-grown initiatives that also simultaneously attempts to lure world-class companies seems to be finally working. With all the bad news these days about the pandemic, the state of the national economy, inflation and sundry other matters, it appears that, thanks to the hard work of many economic development leaders, the Triad is finally about to build a new economic identity grounded in aerospace, transportation and logistics.