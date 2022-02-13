Keith Debbage: Leveraging our booming airport

Lingering questions

Despite all of the good news, now is not a time for complacency. As an editorial board member of the Journal of Air Transport Management, I get to interact with airline analysts from across the world. What they tell me is that Boom’s plans to build a carbon-neutral supersonic jet that will use 100% sustainable fuel is largely grounded in unproven technology at this point. That may not necessarily be a major stumbling block, but it is likely that the road to Federal Aviation Administration aircraft certification for the Boom airplane will be very lengthy. Even the company itself does not expect to carry paying passengers until 2029 at the earliest.

Furthermore, the Boom facility is projected to only require 65 acres of land, so the Airport Authority has a lot of additional land that still needs filling with prospective new clients.

Finally, the FAA restricts whom the Airport Authority can recruit to only tenants that would actually use airport facilities — that rules out, for example, a prospective distribution center or automobile manufacturer on airport land.

Looking ahead

The question then becomes what’s next. How can we best leverage our booming airport moving forward?