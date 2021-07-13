Ken Stiles: There are 600,000 reasons to get a shot

It’s time each of us took a long look in the mirror.

Too frequently we hear sentiments like those recently expressed by Marc Thiessen of The Washington Post (“If Biden wants to increase vaccinations, give Trump credit for the vaccines,” July 8).

Thiessen writes: “President Joe Biden missed his Independence Day target of getting first shots into the arms of 70% of American adults.”

Then we hear comments like the following made by one of the hosts of “Fox and Friends” on July 9: “They’re gonna knock on your door, they’re going to demand that you take it and they’re going to give you a third shot.”

That same host went on to say this was going to happen “with a pandemic clearly on the run.”

Really? With this kind of drivel we then wonder why we didn’t reach the 70% target — one that, if we are honest with ourselves, should have been attained. Sadly, these same individuals call themselves patriots. Real patriots would sit down, roll up their sleeves and get the vaccine — if only to protect themselves and their family members — and in the process protect their fellow Americans, too. Each day I continue to be amazed by the actions of my fellow citizens, although I guess at this point I shouldn’t be.