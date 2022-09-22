Kendra N. Bryant: Banning books is a form of Jim Crow

I can’t imagine living in a world without Shug Avery teaching me that God is “(e)verything that is or ever was or ever will be” — or without Paul D assuring me I’m my own best thing, while Sethe insists “love is or it ain’t.”

I can’t imagine living in a world where Maya Angelou isn’t revealing how caged birds sing and Janie Crawford fails to show me why we must keep our eyes on God.

Yet, here I am — nearing the end of the first quarter of the 21st century, promoting Banned Book Week in a democratic nation governed by politicians who are threatened by the probability of a critically conscious populace.

Forty years in — I’m still promoting Banned Book Week, organized after an abrupt flood of book censorship, and led by librarian activist Judith Krug, along with the Association of American Publishers and the American Library Association’s Intellectual Freedom Committee.

They’ve pinned the last week in September as a time to “celebrate the freedom to read,” and to “draw attention to writers, editors, librarians, publishers and readers who suffer human rights violations because of their work.”

I am most interested in the latter devotion: the “drawing attention to writers ... who suffer human rights violations,” for, inarguably, although most of Shakespeare, Mark Twain’s “Adventures of Huckleberry Finn,” Aldous Huxley’s “Brave New World,” George Orwell’s “Animal Farm,” Margaret Atwood’s “The Handmaid’s Tale” and Harper Lee’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” are among the most popularly banned books, more students than not have read these texts or are familiar with their plots — prior to any film adaptations of them.

As a matter of fact, during my high school teaching career, my English Language Arts students read the often-banned “Lord of the Flies” by William Golding, “Huckleberry Finn” and Kate Chopin’s “Awakening.” And so, while such books have been historically banned from America’s schools, libraries and prisons, there hasn’t been a deliberate curtailing of students’ acquisition of them.

Now, with conservative politicians who have pushed forth the reversal of Roe v. Wade, and made fervent efforts to abolish critical race theory and to censor classroom discussions on race, gender and sexuality, what’s the probability of Maia Kobabe’s “Gender Queer,” the most frequently contested book in the nation, remaining in circulation?

Undoubtedly, America’s book banning practice is a fishing expedition that targets works authored by Black and LGBTQ folks. As such, book banning is a covert form of Jim Crow.

Therefore, under this year’s banner, “Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us,” I propose a queer reading of Banned Book Week that invites students, librarians, teachers and politicians to reimagine the banned book as the banned person who is writing it and to learn from such marginalized voices. According to Michael Apple, in his 1999 essay, “Cultural Politics and the Text,” written 17 years after the first Banned Book Week celebration, the (text)book is an artifact that contributes to defining whose culture is taught.

In other words, if we dare to queerly read banned books such as “Forged By Fire,” “Darkness Before Dawn,” “Dear Martin” and many others, we will prompt self-reflection, challenge our understanding of the world and enlarge our humanity toward Black, brown and LGBTQ voices.

And thus we will ensure that all of our experiences and voices are valued and validated rather than erased.