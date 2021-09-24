Kenya Donaldson and John deVille: Termites, sewer flies and mold .. in our schools

But wasn’t the “Education Lottery” supposed to help build schools? It’s a nagging question the public often raises, and some politicians are now asking, too. The lottery broke sales records during the pandemic, and more lottery revenue is going to schools. But state lawmakers have steadily slashed the percentage of lottery revenue dedicated to schools, and they cut the percentage earmarked for school construction. They are using lottery revenue to pay for school expenses that the normal state budget used to cover. A small bipartisan group of lawmakers filed a bill six months ago titled “Restore Lottery Funding for Schools.” So far, the bill has not gotten a vote.