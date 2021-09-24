Kenya Donaldson and John deVille: Termites, sewer flies and mold .. in our schools

Complaints ranged from undrinkable water to termites to even sewer flies. There was extreme overcrowding near a world-class golf resort. Old air conditioners trigger water leaks, mold and breathing concerns but not enough cold air.
No, these were not conditions inside tenement apartments. They are reports from our children’s public schools.
As classroom teachers with almost 60 combined years of experience, we know we’ve never faced headwinds like now. A pandemic still burns through our communities. A statewide shortage of teachers and school bus drivers is real. And just when we need them most, our schools have too few nurses and social workers.
Then there’s the deplorable condition of too many school buildings. The state’s Department of Public Instruction reports that the price to renovate and rebuild North Carolina’s public schools jumped 58% over the last five years to $12.8 billion. The report was overshadowed by a statewide school bus driver shortage and news of five schools in Guilford County temporarily closing because of failing air conditioners. The average school is 55 years old in Guilford County and 1,000 AC work orders from 40 schools flooded an understaffed maintenance crew as classes began in late August.
Guilford County is not an outlier. After the first month of classes, the N.C. Association of Educators surveyed educators on school building conditions. The responses were startling:
A Chapel Hill educator said an elementary school’s water is undrinkable and loaded with heavy metals.
A Wayne County teacher said termite and bee infestations drove teachers from their high school classrooms.
Near the famous Pinehurst golf resort, a Moore County teacher said her local high school was deteriorating and extremely overcrowded.
A Columbus County educator said there is mold in the ceiling and years of grime caked on restroom stalls in her 90-year-old school.
The cafeteria ceiling leaks in a Macon County high school, where some buildings are 70 years old.
A Brunswick County teacher reported rodents, sewer flies and even mouse traps in the library.
Meanwhile in Raleigh, lawmakers are almost three months late with a state budget in a General Assembly building where thermostats hover comfortably between 70 and 72 degrees. Lawmakers sit on a $6.5 billion surplus. The recurring sticking point is the size of corporate tax cuts, not public school construction.
The governor’s budget proposal would ask voters to approve a construction bond that would include $2.5 billion for public schools. But leaders of the General Assembly don’t want a bond now. Instead, they want to invest only a third of what the governor proposes for school construction and renovation.
But wasn’t the “Education Lottery” supposed to help build schools? It’s a nagging question the public often raises, and some politicians are now asking, too. The lottery broke sales records during the pandemic, and more lottery revenue is going to schools. But state lawmakers have steadily slashed the percentage of lottery revenue dedicated to schools, and they cut the percentage earmarked for school construction. They are using lottery revenue to pay for school expenses that the normal state budget used to cover. A small bipartisan group of lawmakers filed a bill six months ago titled “Restore Lottery Funding for Schools.” So far, the bill has not gotten a vote.
School modernization money could come to North Carolina if Congress can pass the Build Back Better infrastructure program, but our state has the funding to renovate and rebuild our public schools right now. One educator suggested lawmakers move some budget talks into a public school with mold and old air conditioners that can’t keep classrooms as cool as the legislature.
Kenya Donaldson is president of the Guilford County Association of Educators. John deVille is president of the Macon County Association of Educators.