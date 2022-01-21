Kenya N. Donaldson: Contreras has had a lasting and positive impact

Contreras was a pioneer in her response to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike school districts across the state and country, she ensured that no employee lost his or her job. Additionally, she was the first N.C. superintendent to pay time and a half to school nutrition workers and bus drivers. The community applauded her decisiveness as she opened school sites for the children of first responders and those without housing during the COVID-19 school closures. Contreras has been a beacon for the community during multiple crises. Her leadership anchored the school community during destructive tornadoes and staffing shortages.

Despite the divisiveness that threatens our nation and consumes our local public school systems, Contreras was tenacious and remained focused on addressing the complications driven by state and federal funding issues. The superintendent often bore the brunt of criticism for longstanding inequities, funding and structural inadequacies — issues exposed during the COVID-19 crisis.