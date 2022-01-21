Kenya N. Donaldson: Contreras has had a lasting and positive impact

As an educational leader and president of the Guilford County Association of Educators (GCAE), I feel a deep sense of loss to learn that our superintendent, Dr. Sharon L. Contreras, will be departing Guilford County Schools in August. Dr. Contreras’ departure will be a loss for our district’s students, teachers and community. She is an accomplished leader whose contributions will have a positive and lasting impact on Guilford County.
During her nearly six years at the helm of Guilford County Schools, Contreras has remained focused on equity, excellence and innovation. As GCS superintendent, she made significant investments in professional development, instructional resources and student support services to ensure access to high-quality teaching and learning for all students throughout the district. Contreras transitioned GCS to a 1:1 technology district, creating future-ready learning environments for all students. All 70,000 students and 5,000 classroom teachers have technology devices.
Contreras’ commitment to Guilford County Schools is further evidenced through her vision to ensure future-ready school buildings across our district. The joint facilities committee of the Guilford County Board of Commissioners and the Guilford County Board of Education resulted in the Comprehensive Master Facilities Plan and a prioritized construction list. Contreras’ approach boldly addressed the deteriorating and aging infrastructure of the facilities in Guilford County Schools. Educators across the district were all proud when she testified before Congress about the conditions in which children learn and teachers teach and the embarrassingly low salaries of educators. The new buildings, signature academies and changes to career and technical education will contribute to the economic development of Guilford County and be a significant part of her legacy.
Contreras was a pioneer in her response to the coronavirus pandemic. Unlike school districts across the state and country, she ensured that no employee lost his or her job. Additionally, she was the first N.C. superintendent to pay time and a half to school nutrition workers and bus drivers. The community applauded her decisiveness as she opened school sites for the children of first responders and those without housing during the COVID-19 school closures. Contreras has been a beacon for the community during multiple crises. Her leadership anchored the school community during destructive tornadoes and staffing shortages.
Despite the divisiveness that threatens our nation and consumes our local public school systems, Contreras was tenacious and remained focused on addressing the complications driven by state and federal funding issues. The superintendent often bore the brunt of criticism for longstanding inequities, funding and structural inadequacies — issues exposed during the COVID-19 crisis.
Indeed, there have been times when GCAE’s demands differ from the superintendent’s recommendations. Recently, GCAE strongly supported the use of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funds to provide staff bonuses. The superintendent has shown she was never against paying GCS employees their worth. But she believed the state of North Carolina should take responsibility for the fair compensation of educators and staff in our public schools. She did not waver in this conviction and never failed to advocate for adequate funding and pay for GCS employees.
Dr. Contreras has served as a professional role model and career coach, and I am proud of her as a community leader. While I am disheartened to learn she is leaving Guilford County Schools, I celebrate Superintendent Contreras as she transitions to become the CEO of The Innovation Project. The state of North Carolina and the 17 districts she soon will serve will be better because of her leadership.
Kenya Donaldson, an educator for 23 years in Guilford County Schools, is the president of the Guilford County Association of Educators.