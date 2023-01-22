Kevin Baker: More than 10 proposed projects are considering the airport

1. The lack of direct flights from PTI was repeatedly as one reason the Atlantic Coast Conference decided to relocate its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte. What’s been your reaction as you’ve kept hearing that?

PTI is served by all of the legacy carriers, has direct service to 15 cities and connecting service to well over 200 cities worldwide, making it one of the best- connected small-midsize airports. PTI is frequently referred to as one of the easiest airports for its security, parking and other services.

PTI is not a hub airport. If a business or organization requires a hub airport, then the number of options for their location is relatively small nationwide (the legacy carriers operate approximately 25 hubs).

2. Because it is, in a sense, trying to go where domestic air travel has never gone before in the U.S., with a plane and an engine that have yet to be built, Boom Supersonic has had its share of skeptics and critics. Why is it worth the gamble for the state and the Triad?

I might answer this question with a question of my own: Suppose, given the risk of a start-up, the airport and the state chose to say “no”, to Boom. Then imagine the project was successful in another city, employing thousands, and becoming the new home of supersonic travel. How would we feel then?

If the Wright Brothers listened to the critics of the time, who knows how that may have changed the trajectory of air travel. In the 1990s Honda entered the aerospace market and created a radical new design for a business aircraft that is now a reality and one of the best-selling of its type. All innovation comes with risk.

Yes, Boom is a start-up operation, and it faces risks just like many other innovators in the aerospace industry have faced over the last 100 years. However, each and every part of the state-funded effort to establish the Boom manufacturing center is “hedged” in that the state and the Airport Authority have required that all construction be able to serve other purposes, or have “alternative utility,” in the event that, for any reason, Boom no longer needs the facilities.

The investment made to support the Boom operation will be useful irrespective of the ultimate user.

3. According to a report released recently, the state’s publicly owned airports contributed more than $72 billion to the North Carolina economy in 2021. How did PTI stack up and why?

PTI stacked up as the most unique airport in the state, proving the airport’s role and mission as the center of aerospace in the state, and on the East Coast of the U.S. This is clearly demonstrated in the fact that the airports in Raleigh and Charlotte have roughly 10 times and 40 times the amount of passenger traffic than PTI, respectively, yet the economic contribution of those airports is only two times and three times the contribution of PTI.

PTI occupies a very important niche in the state and national aviation system. It is not only a place of transportation but one of innovation and employment in the aerospace industry. It employs 8,600 people at higher than average wage rates. It contributes more than 10% of the Triad’s GDP. In aggregate, the airport is the region’s fifth-largest employer, and it’s just getting started.

4. Despite broader economic challenges in the nation in 2023, North Carolina has seen significant momentum recently in luring companies and jobs, with as many as 18 possible “mega-projects” considering the state. Are any prospective industries currently considering PTI? How many? Can you name any names?

There are more than 10 proposed projects considering the airport. The range of possible employment totals from these companies is from 250 to over 4,000. Some of these will never happen. But there is good reason for optimism that some of these projects will come through. Others may take time, but the fact that so many companies are showing interest in locating manufacturing locations on the airport speaks for itself.

Clearly, the industry has already voted with its feet. Worldwide names like Honda, FedEx, Textron and HAECO have been here for decades. Boom is getting started now. Other parts of the industry are watching and are aware of the benefits of locating at PTI. They know that we have been working aggressively for years to create sites that will become their homes, and that we will save them months or years of site-preparation work. We can help bring their projects on line much faster than other locations.

5. Longer term, do you see passenger service growing at PTI? Or will cargo traffic and economic development continue to be its niches?

My predecessor, Ted Johnson often said that “any airport is a reflection of the community it serves.” Airports provide a service that supports a community, and they grow as the community grows, much as highway systems and utility systems grow. Importantly, the demand must be there to support the supply of air service that the community expects. If that supply is not there, then airlines will not add service.

The rising tide of new employment in all industries in our region will drive new demand and create new service opportunities that airlines will exploit. All of the development on the airport creates new jobs and new opportunities for passenger growth.

We are laser-focused on the huge role that we play in helping to add to the growth of the community.

6. The airport once considered changing its name as a rebranding strategy. Could it revisit that idea in the future?

A name change is not on the Authority’s agenda.

7. What’s the biggest misconception about PTI?

Probably that it’s always more expensive to travel to certain locations from PTI versus RDU or Charlotte.

We regularly monitor our top 25 destinations, and monitor options to the same destinations from our sister airports. We monitor these over three phases of ticket acquisition: one week out, three weeks out, and greater than 39 weeks out.

This provides 75 data points (25 markets times three acquisition periods), and typically, PTI is the lowest price in 20-25% of the markets. The message is check PTI first. It may well be the lowest-priced option, in addition to always being the easiest option.