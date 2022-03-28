Kim Carlyle: Waging war is a crime unto itself

In his column “Even war has laws that must be enforced” (March 20), Chris Geis rightly calls for Russian war criminals to be held accountable, but glosses over our own sins. “Americans have made our share of mistakes … but those are the exceptions,” he maintains in another example of sugar-coating unpleasant American history.

Here is some unsweetened history — just the iceberg’s tip:

In Korea, U.S. planes routinely and deliberately strafed civilians; the 1950 No Gun Ri massacre killed hundreds of mostly women and children. Research has uncovered documents indicating that attacking civilians — fleeing refugees — was the policy from high-ranking U.S. officers.

Author Nick Turse spent a decade combing thorough Pentagon archives to write “Kill Anything That Moves,” which documents widespread rape, torture, mutilation and murder of civilians by U.S. forces in Vietnam; the 1968 My Lai massacre, in which up to 500 women, children and old men died, was not an isolated event.

Geis asks, “If no one is held accountable, what good are we as Americans?”

War crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan were common and accountability uncommon. Under extreme pressure from the U.S., the International Criminal Court scrapped its planned probe into American war crimes in Afghanistan. The last president even pardoned convicted war criminals.

The few that are ever held accountable often receive wrist slaps. For My Lai, only Lt. William Calley was convicted and served just three years of house arrest.

Instead, war crimes are typically ignored or covered up. The then-Maj. Colin Powell, assigned to respond to a soldier’s letter describing the gratuitous cruelty of U.S. troops, wrote that “relations between American soldiers and the Vietnamese people are excellent.”

Troops (on all sides in all wars) indoctrinated in killing, destruction, dehumanizing the other and following orders will not quickly recall a well-intended law lecture in the mayhem of the moment. The subsequent veterans’ moral injury, PTSD and tendency toward suicide are also war crimes.

Imposing laws on war (a crime itself — see the Kellogg–Briand Pact) is folly — like imposing rules on chaos.

To stop war crimes, stop war!

Kim Carlyle is a member of Veterans For Peace and was editor of the quarterly War Crimes Times.