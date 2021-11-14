Kim Carlyle: What America needs is a Department of Peace

In 1954, Armistice Day became Veterans Day. The former commemorated the end of a great war, and thereby honored peace. The latter recognizes ex-warriors, and thereby honors war. The change seems to reflect our national preference.

The creation of the American armed forces predates the establishment of our nation. During its two and a half centuries, the U.S. military has become an institution that most citizens accept without question. But just because something has existed for a long time, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s beyond challenge. The world is constantly changing. What was once useful, necessary and effective may no longer be so. Institutions and their methods and practices should be reviewed from time to time, and changed or abandoned as needed.

The problem is that the American military has long been held sacrosanct. To raise questions about it makes a citizen’s patriotism suspect and an office-holder’s reelection all but impossible. Yet the military was created by humans, not divinely inspired, so we would greatly benefit from a performance review. And given the topics in the news recently, now is a very good time to raise questions about the American military institution.