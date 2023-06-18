What do African American college students consume as part of their daily social media diet? This question intrigued me during a mass communications research course in the fall of 2022 at N.C. A&T.

I assumed that most of them spent their time chasing entertainment news (gossip?) about the Kardashians, Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But I lacked the empirical evidence.

Here’s why I raised the question: The students in my classes belong to Generation Z (ages 12-26) the first generation to have grown up entirely surrounded by electronic screens. They spend four hours and 15 minutes per day on their mobile phones, the longest time among all generations.

Furthermore, 95% of them own a smartphone, with 64% admitting they are constantly connected to their phones. A study conducted by Snapchat in 2019, as cited in the online portal Business Apps, found that 57% of African American college students feel insecure without their smartphones. With such easy access to screens, it begs the question: What do these students consume as part of their daily social media diet?

This question piqued the interest of the students, and what started as an assignment turned into a journey of self-discovery about their social media habits. So, we analyzed 50 social media posts from each in a group of 14 students in the fall of 2022.

The analysis of 640 posts revealed that 68% of the students’ social media content revolved around entertainment, while 17% focused on uplift and 14% on empowerment. This study clearly revealed that students spend an excessive amount of their social media time on entertainment and neglect activities that could enhance their self-esteem, uplift others or improve their lives.

While it is understandable that college students seek entertainment on social media to cope with everyday stresses, moderation is key. Excessive indulgence in entertainment is not limited to African American college students but affects Generation Z as a whole. Colleagues from predominantly white institutions have expressed similar concerns. Undoubtedly, many parents face similar challenges with their children, regardless of race or gender.

Screen-watching habits develop during childhood, as indicated by a 2011 Northwestern University study. Parents often allow electronic screens (TVs, desktops, laptops and phones) in their children’s bedrooms without monitoring their content or duration of use. These habits persist throughout K-12 and into college, making it difficult to break the cycle of excessive screen time.

Numerous credible resources are available on social media and the internet, which students could utilize to empower themselves. They can learn valuable skills such as preparing for internships and job interviews, coping with depression and anxiety (common mental health issues exacerbated by excessive social media usage, especially during the pandemic), and achieving financial literacy.

I anticipate that this research will stimulate further studies and serve as a catalyst for media literacy education, not only from K-12 but also beyond. Media literacy is crucial in combating disinformation (intentionally misleading or false information). Public health officials faced frustration when battling conspiracy theories on social media during COVID-19, which led to vaccine hesitancy. A media-literate society is the key to countering disinformation and its adverse consequences.

In light of this, my final piece of advice to my students is simple: Don’t let social media control you; instead, you should take control of your social media habits and usage.