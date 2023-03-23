Several weeks ago, I had the pleasure of joining in the festivities celebrating the 50th anniversary of Guilford College’s 1973 men’s basketball national championship. It was at a brunch for the team that Guilford alum and basketball legend M.L. Carr told me, “Now is the time for Guilford to dream big and be bold “... and that, friends, is exactly what we want to do.

In a few weeks we will be launching our new strategic plan, Envisioning Guilford 2027. As part of the plan, we expect to launch a new Center for Campus and Community Engagement to frame many of our local service activities. We have a long history of service in Greensboro, and it is important that we think about our mission as being deeply intertwined with the well-being of our city. We want to work with this great city of ours and with other stakeholders to tackle Greensboro’s challenges and celebrate Greensboro’s successes.

Recently, we held our second Guilford Dialogues. This gathering brought more than 100 participants together to explore how to address issues of educational inequity in our communities. Coupled with our first Guilford Dialogues last June, which focused on issues of economic inequity, I have realized that Guilford is a place where people can gather to creatively and collaboratively explore means to address two of our most pressing local and global issues: economic inequality and educational inequality.

It may sound a little unQuakerly, but let me suggest that Guilford has bragging rights. We are a place that changes lives, or as one of our trustees recently put it, “Guilford will change your life and give you the tools to change the world.” Here we celebrate a culture of radical inclusion and radical care for members of our community.

Our Guilford 2027 plan takes pride in the role of the humanities and the liberal arts. We are imagining all that STEM fields, and areas such as business, sport management and criminal justice can do. We are looking to support the creative ideas of many of our faculty and staff around academic opportunities for our students and we are so excited about the intellectual contributions of our full academic team.

We will be doubling down on raising support for scholarships and creating opportunities for our students. Building our scholarship pool is an important part of our strategy for helping students afford the cost of a Guilford education, and it will require leveraging external support especially for endowed scholarships. We also want to ensure that our students seize opportunities for amazing internships, study-abroad experiences and what I like to refer to as “only at Guilford moments.”

New partnerships are being established with the City of Greensboro, the Volunteer Center of Greensboro and the Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship as well as the University of Pretoria in South Africa, among other organizations. We want to do our part to make this community, and corners of this world, a better place for all.

We realize that we cannot make all of the improvements that we would like to see for humankind alone. That is why Guilford must work closely with its partners and its collaborators.

Guilford’s challenges a few years ago, and the path that we’ve taken to move our institution forward, reinforced for many of us the value of doubling down on our identity as a Quaker institution — the impact of discernment and critical discourse, or knowing that if you make a point of occasionally sitting in reflective silence — that often a great wisdom will make itself known. In our case, we are excited as Guilford College, to bring forward much of what we've learned through our own discernment into this new vision of who we are.

All of these points of exploration have led me to think about notions of community, and all of the ways that community can enhance the well-being of so many people. What is the role of a small liberal arts college, like Guilford, in leveraging community for so many? How can we, as Guilford, continue to play a role in the advancement of this college and those who embrace it?

One day, while thinking about these questions, I rediscovered an essay that the late Congressman John Lewis wrote shortly before his death in July 2020. In the essay, Lewis reflected on civic change and the roles and responsibilities we have in the 21st Century. He wrote of a time when he was searching for a way to get into the activities of what later became known as the American Civil Rights Movement.

He turned on the radio and heard the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. talk about philosophies of nonviolence and ultimately what King referred to as a Beloved Community. As Lewis noted in his essay: “... (E)ach generation must do its part to help build what we called the Beloved Community,” which he defined as being reflective of “a nation and world society at peace with itself.”

Lewis spent much of his life thinking about and ultimately trying to realize this Beloved Community. I suggest that we each have a role in building this type of community.

In this little corner of Greensboro, N.C:

• A community of Quakers set up a boarding school in 1837 that became Guilford College.

• Local abolitionists like Levi Coffin played a critical role in shepherding escaping slaves to freedom through the Underground Railroad.

• Lavina Curry, a free Black washerwoman working here, used her deceased husband’s free papers to help escaping slaves achieve their freedom.

• And today, faculty, and students think about and act in creating the vehicles for embedding notions of political, economic and social justice wherever they possibly can

This is a place where we are building our own notion of a beloved community, a community that is founded on a set of ethical and responsible norms, a community that aims to solve some of the broader challenges in the world. Join us in celebrating the institution that we are committed to becoming.