L.B. Gallien Jr.: Why we should support Guilford College at this moment in history

It is at this time of year we should be counting our blessings — yes, even in a pandemic — especially those people and institutions that have brought fame, purpose and a strong sense of social mission to the city of Greensboro.
Specifically, I am calling for a widespread wave of support for Guilford College. And, while the publicity surrounding the internal struggles of Guilford (a college founded by the Society of Friends in 1837), has not been praiseworthy as of late, its history and mission deserve our attention and support. Let me list a few reasons:
1. Guilford College has been on the “right side of history” since the arrival of a group of modest Quakers in the 18th century. As many historians and others know, the college was part and parcel of a sturdy Quaker community that sponsored a school (New Garden Friends) and meeting houses om the western side of town. And its pacifist values influenced the city enough to lead a narrow anti-secessionist vote in Guilford County. While the state did vote to secede, the New Garden community became a beacon for dissidents and runaway slaves. Stories abound of the Quaker folk who risked their lives and reputations to stand for the freedom of enslaved people. There are numerous historical markers that herald their bravery across the county.
2. The Quaker values of collective discernment, peaceful civic engagement, a commitment to consensus-building and the value of all life are principles that we urgently need to absorb as our country has (of late) leaned into hyper-individualism, materialism the influence of demagogic leaders, and a cavalier attitude toward truth-telling.
3. Liberal arts institutions like Guilford, especially those related to religious institutions, stood for values that re-enforced democracy, encouraged selfless service and demanded that its graduates take seriously their institution’s mission centered on civic and moral leadership.
4. Greensboro has been influenced and shaped by the mission of service that Guilford imbibes. I could list many current alumni who are influential leaders that embody the Quaker values represented by the college. Our city is blessed to have them in our service. The cultural and civic events (Eastern Music Festival, Bryan Lecture Series, numerous civic and educational forums) that have annually enriched our community and its citizens has been a mainstay for the cultural, social, political and economic welfare of Greensboro.
5. At this moment in educational history, church-related institutions are in decline. This decline is due to the dramatic decrease in main-line church membership, the steady decline of the churches' members who attend their institutions and the financial gap between private and public tuition. This is not the fault of an irrelevant mission. It is an economic reality. And there are other church-related institutions across the State and Region that are in a precipitous decline. However, few of them have the value base and mission that is as timeless and relevant as Guilford College.
Therefore, I believe it is time for us to seriously consider our support of an institution that represents the best that Greensboro has offered its citizen and State throughout its heroic history — from the Revolution to the Civil Rights Movement, our city has had institutions and leaders that have made a difference in our city and country. When an institution of such note and significance as Guilford is struggling for its identity, purpose and survival, we need to find ways to keep those institutional values alive through our support.
Greensboro resident L.B. Gallien Jr. is a professor in the Honors College at Appalachian State University.