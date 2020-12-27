L.B. Gallien Jr.: Why we should support Guilford College at this moment in history

3. Liberal arts institutions like Guilford, especially those related to religious institutions, stood for values that re-enforced democracy, encouraged selfless service and demanded that its graduates take seriously their institution’s mission centered on civic and moral leadership.

4. Greensboro has been influenced and shaped by the mission of service that Guilford imbibes. I could list many current alumni who are influential leaders that embody the Quaker values represented by the college. Our city is blessed to have them in our service. The cultural and civic events (Eastern Music Festival, Bryan Lecture Series, numerous civic and educational forums) that have annually enriched our community and its citizens has been a mainstay for the cultural, social, political and economic welfare of Greensboro.

5. At this moment in educational history, church-related institutions are in decline. This decline is due to the dramatic decrease in main-line church membership, the steady decline of the churches' members who attend their institutions and the financial gap between private and public tuition. This is not the fault of an irrelevant mission. It is an economic reality. And there are other church-related institutions across the State and Region that are in a precipitous decline. However, few of them have the value base and mission that is as timeless and relevant as Guilford College.

Therefore, I believe it is time for us to seriously consider our support of an institution that represents the best that Greensboro has offered its citizen and State throughout its heroic history — from the Revolution to the Civil Rights Movement, our city has had institutions and leaders that have made a difference in our city and country. When an institution of such note and significance as Guilford is struggling for its identity, purpose and survival, we need to find ways to keep those institutional values alive through our support.

Greensboro resident L.B. Gallien Jr. is a professor in the Honors College at Appalachian State University.