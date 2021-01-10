L.B. Gallien Jr.: Why we should support Guilford College

4. The city of Greensboro has been influenced and shaped by the mission of service that Guilford imbibes. I could list many current alumni who are influential leaders that embody the Quaker values represented by the college. Our city is blessed to have them in our service. The cultural and civic events (Eastern Music Festival, Bryan Lecture Series, numerous civic and educational forums) that have annually enriched our city and its citizens has been a mainstay for the cultural, social, political and economic welfare of Greensboro and beyond.

5. At this moment in educational history, church-related colleges are in decline. This is due to the dramatic decrease in mainline church membership, the steady decline of church members who attend their institutions and the financial gap between private and public tuition.

This is not the fault of an irrelevant mission. It is an economic reality. Other church-related institutions across the state and region are in a precipitous decline. However, few of them have a value base and mission that are as timeless and relevant as Guilford College's.

Therefore, I believe it is time for us to seriously consider our local support of an institution that represents the best that Greensboro has offered its citizens and state throughout its heroic history — from the Revolution to the civil rights movement, our city has had institutions and leaders that have made a difference in our city and country. When an institution with such notoriety and significance as Guilford is struggling for its identity, purpose and survival, we need to find ways to keep those institutional values alive through our support.