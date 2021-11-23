Larry McDermott: Putting on the memory cap for Thanksgiving

The headlines are warning us that there might not be enough turkey and fixings to go around this year. What that really means is it’s time to improvise.

Everything we do in America is affected by supply and demand, but there aren’t any turkeys out there on those container ships. Or at least if there are, I don’t think you want to eat them.

So improvise.

If you can’t find the turkey you want in the grocery store, farmers raise them for Thanksgiving. Get on the phone and start looking around. In our BR (before retirement) time period, we raised turkeys organically and processed them right there on the farm. Our customers reserved them in advance and paid a pretty penny for them, even though grocery store turkeys raised in factory farms were cheaper than Stove Top Stuffing Mix.

You would be lucky to find a locally grown turkey at this point in the game, but it doesn’t hurt to try. Call the local county extension agent’s office and ask for a list of farmers selling them.

As a country boy, I never had turkey at Thanksgiving. My mother always cooked chicken. Actually, two chickens. We raised our chickens, so she had her eye on the two fattest hens in the chicken yard well before Thanksgiving.