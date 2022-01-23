Laura Wolf: We cannot be silent. And we cannot rest.

We are reminded by Guttman to let the lessons in these words be our challenge and our task as our country seeks to defend its democracy and freedom.

I recalled Guttman’s article later that same morning while I listened to the Rev. Dr. Jill Duffield, my minister at First Presbyterian Church. Her sermon reminded me again of how much Christianity and Judaism are intertwined as we consider the prophet Isaiah’s words, “For Zion’s sake, I will not keep silent, and for Jerusalem’s sake, I will not rest.”

Christians and Jews share the same covenants and commandments. We need to remember these covenants, and we should do our best to follow God’s commandments so all who feel desolate and forsaken can experience loving kindness. Duffield reminded me that “In the valley of the shadow of death, we will not keep silent, and we will not rest. We will hold up God’s vision of a peaceable society, and we will be a light to that world.”