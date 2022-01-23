Laura Wolf: We cannot be silent. And we cannot rest.

The world shall be built from kindness (Olam chessed yibaneh)
— Psalms 89:3
That morning, as I read Rabbi Fred Guttman’s column “Remembering is vital” (Ideas, Jan. 16), I was struck by how much Christians and Jews have in common. Christianity and Judaism share many of the same teachings, including one that Guttman mentioned, which is that “We all are created in the image of God and that we all have a spark of the divine within us.”
Guttman goes on to say that “recognizing the divine in others would be the meaning of living under God.” Judaism, as does Christianity, believes in the “oneness” of all humankind. Guttman is on point with his observation that “this would fit nicely with the fact that the word that appears in the Pledge of Allegiance immediately after ‘under God’ is the word ‘indivisible.’” He, along with many Americans today, question whether we really are a nation “under God” as proclaimed in the pledge.
I had the opportunity several years ago to participate in the March of the Living with Guttman and with Holocaust survivor Hank Brodt. I also saw the sign mentioned by Guttman when we visited Auschwitz. All Americans need to “Remember, it didn’t start with gas chambers. It started with politicians dividing the people with ‘Us versus them.’ It started with intolerance and hate speech, and when people stopped caring, became desensitized, and turned a blind eye, it became a slippery slope to genocide.”
We are reminded by Guttman to let the lessons in these words be our challenge and our task as our country seeks to defend its democracy and freedom.
I recalled Guttman’s article later that same morning while I listened to the Rev. Dr. Jill Duffield, my minister at First Presbyterian Church. Her sermon reminded me again of how much Christianity and Judaism are intertwined as we consider the prophet Isaiah’s words, “For Zion’s sake, I will not keep silent, and for Jerusalem’s sake, I will not rest.”
Christians and Jews share the same covenants and commandments. We need to remember these covenants, and we should do our best to follow God’s commandments so all who feel desolate and forsaken can experience loving kindness. Duffield reminded me that “In the valley of the shadow of death, we will not keep silent, and we will not rest. We will hold up God’s vision of a peaceable society, and we will be a light to that world.”
I don’t understand how some groups in our society who claim that they believe in and follow God can at the same time promote their cause with hatred, violence and division. Just recently antisemitic flyers were hand-delivered to neighborhoods around our city. As Christians, we cannot be silent about this. In the words of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “Our lives begin to end the day we become silent about things that matter.”
Our lack of voicing the evil promoted in this hatred is allowing the divides in our country to grow deeper and wider. There are, however, signs that the true “silent majority” is beginning to wake up and recognize the need to do something to confront what divides us. One Small Step is a national project that brokers conversations between people of radically different views. These people are nonetheless committed to listening to each other in hopes of making a meaningful connection to see that what unites us is greater than what divides us.
I will leave you with this advice paraphrased from Duffield’s sermon on Jan. 16: As many of us feel overwhelmed by the current wave of COVID and by what is happening to divide America, let those among us who are people of faith remember who we are called to be. We are the people who hunger and thirst for righteousness, the helpers who feed the hungry, the peacemakers, the justice bringers and the people who work for God’s will to be done on Earth as it is in heaven. We cannot be silent, and we cannot rest for Zion’s sake or for humanity’s sake.
Laura Wolf is a congregant at First Presbyterian Church and a native of Greensboro.