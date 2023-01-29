Lea E. Williams: The proud tradition of Black benevolence

Black History Month is a time when we pause to lift up notable African Americans and tell about their contributions to our country. Disappointingly, Black achievements have too often been omitted from the pages of history. In a few cases, when exceptional Black achievements couldn’t be denied, they have grudgingly been mentioned in the footnotes.

To overcome what he recognized as the deliberate falsification and distortion of facts, Carter G. Woodson, a noted historian, later named the father of Black history, designated the second week in February 1926 Negro History Week. It bothered Woodson that African Americans and their contributions “were overlooked, ignored and even suppressed by the writers of history textbooks and the teachers who use them.”

Woodson acted courageously in establishing Black History Week because it was in the Jim Crow era when white supremacists across the country rained down brutal acts of violence on Blacks. The persistent cruelty pushed Blacks to leave the South in droves during the first wave of the Great Migration to the Midwest, Northeast and West.

Today, yet again, we’re witnessing a backlash as contentious arguments erupt in once- staid school board meetings and in politically charged debates amongst faculties on college and university campuses. The disputes center on what version of American history students should or should not be taught, or what topics should or should not be discussed, and which books should or should not be read. Black history is often the target.

Almost a century ago, Woodson dispassionately explained that “We should emphasise (sic) not Negro History, but the Negro in History. What we need is not a history of selected races or nations, but the history of the world void of national bias, race hatred and religious prejudice.” How prescient he was.

Collective philanthropy

Just as Black history has for too long been neglected, so has the strength of collective, community-based Black benevolence.

However, if we glance back nearly a century and a half ago, we’ll find an example of collective giving in our own backyard. Within five years of the 1873 opening of Bennett College in the unfinished basement of the Warnersville Methodist Episcopal Church (now known as St. Matthews United Methodist Church), a group of newly emancipated slaves purchased the site on which the school now sits.

How amazing is that? In little more than a decade after freedom, making this charitable gift was no small feat. It’s also a bona fide example of a collective, self-help kind of philanthropy.

Collective philanthropy is a concept Emmett D. Carson, an author and a social innovator, talked about at a Black Investments in Greensboro (BIG) Equity Fund dinner a couple of years ago. As an endowment, originated by the Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro (CFGG) and jump started by Blacks, BIG is an impressive, present-day model of collective giving, having raised $1.5 million.

Many local Black churches in our community offer after-school homework help, tutoring, summer educational enrichment programs and sponsorships of Girl Scout and Boy Scout troops. There are also churches that provide meals for those experiencing food insecurity. Giving back comes in many forms.

How about resolving to continue, and even redoubling, the Black tradition of collective philanthropy, whether through our churches, the CFGG BIG Equity Fund or well-vetted community initiatives. That’s a really great way to honor Black History Month.