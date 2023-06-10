During most of my middle and high school years, I rode the bus to and from school. Every morning, before I was picked up, my bus driver passed my house to go down a side street, and, as she passed, she beeped the bus’s horn three times.

A few minutes later, with a smile on her face, she stopped in front of my house to take me to school. I never asked her why she beeped her horn for me, because I knew: She was calling me to come to school. She didn’t want me to miss it. She knew the bus was the vehicle to my future, and every day, rain or shine, she encouraged me to get on it. I appreciated that she cared enough for me to do that.

When I was a senior in high school, I was often tardy. In fact, I was late so often that I spent a fair amount of time in after-school detention. On yet another tardy day, the school’s secretary asked me why. I was shocked. No one ever asked before; they just gave me my punishment, and I accepted it. It took me a second to pull myself together. I was prepared to take the detention slip, but I wasn’t prepared to share why I was late.

Yet, something about her demeanor made me feel safe, so I explained that I no longer rode the bus. I had saved $600 to buy a car, but it often stalled n the winter. (How great could a $600 car run anyway?) I told her not to worry, though, because I almost had saved enough money to have it fixed. I then quietly confessed that I couldn’t tell my mom about the car troubles because I couldn’t bear adding yet another financial burden to her heart.

I would have taken the bus to school to avoid all this detention, I said, but my mom couldn’t afford to leave work early to drive me home from play practice. So, I would have to choose to not be in the play if I rode the bus.

Instead of handing me yet another bright-yellow detention slip, the secretary wrote me a hall pass and sent me to class. I was genuinely shocked, and, despite my best efforts, I started to cry. I thanked her and walked to class, but first I stopped by the restroom first to dry my tears. Yes, she had given me a hall pass, but what she really gave me was dignity and grace, a gift I have always cherished and tried to emulate.

I still have a few of those carbon-copy detention slips in my scrapbook and when I look at them, I remember the school secretary who was just as much of an educator to me as my teachers. She taught me to try to see people as if they are just doing the best they can. She taught me that simple acts of kindness and grace can carry a person for a long time, and she inspired me to look for ways to help others when they need it.

Even after I started driving myself to school, my bus driver continued to “cheer me on,” beeping her horn when she passed my house until the day I graduated. I heard it every morning, and I smiled. Even now, I can still hear her beeping her horn for me. She taught me to find simple ways to encourage others.

The lessons I learned in school from classified employees will never be evaluated on a standardized test, but they stand the test of time and they have gotten me through some of my life’s biggest tests. It is for this and for so many other reasons that we must work diligently to retain these skilled employees.

Classified staff members of schools in North Carolina are often called “support staff” and there’s a clear reason why: They support our students. They get them to and from school. They feed them. They maintain school buildings. They support our students’ physical and emotional needs, and in Guilford County and in most of the state, classified employees earn less than $16 an hour. School custodians, maintenance staff, teacher assistants, plumbers, school nutrition professionals, office support staff, mechanics and bus drivers earn less than $16 an hour. Can you imagine school without these unsung heroes?

We must support our classified staff by paying them a competitive and livable wage so our students can benefit from their expertise, hard work, compassion and love. They work in schools because they want to make a difference, and they do, every day. Our schools cannot run without them. My life would not be the same without them. We must invest in our classified staff because they invest so much in the lives of our students.